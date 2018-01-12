Former Detroit Tigers bench coach Gene Lamont will now work with Royals general manager Dayton Moore.
Former major-league manager Gene Lamont to join Royals in special assistant role

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

January 12, 2018 03:47 PM

Former major-league manager Gene Lamont is set to join the Royals as a special assistant to general manger Dayton Moore.

Lamont, 71, has served as a coach for the Detroit Tigers since 2006. He previously managed the Chicago White Sox from 1992-95 and the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1997-2000.

The move was first reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Lamont has a history with the Royals. He managed in the organization’s minor-league system in the late 1970s and early 1980s, including a stint at Class AAA Omaha. He’s also spent the last decade competing against the Royals in the American League Central Division.

A former major-league catcher, Lamont left the Tigers following the firing of manager Brad Ausmus and the subsequent hiring of manager Ron Gardenhire. The Royals previously announced the hiring of Mike Rojas, son of Royals Hall of Famer Cookie Rojas, to manage Class AA Northwest Arkansas. Rojas managed the Tigers’ Class AAA affiliate in 2017.

