Kelvin Herrera, Nathan Karns agree to contracts with Royals, avoiding arbitration

The Royals avoided salary arbitration with two pitchers on Friday, agreeing to one-year contracts with reliever Kelvin Herrera and starter Nathan Karns.
The club settled with Herrera at $7,937,500. The contract also includes a $50,000 bonus for an All-Star appearance. Herrera made $5.325 million last season. He’ll be a free agent following this season.
Karns, meanwhile, agreed to a $1.375 million deal entering his first season as an arbitration-eligible player. He’ll also receive a $50,000 bonus if he makes the All-Star Game and could make up to $25,000 in bonuses if he makes 20 starts.
Reliever Brandon Maurer remains the Royals’ only arbitration-eligible player without a contract. The deadline for clubs to sign or exchange figures with eligible players was noon Friday. Teams can still reach a settlement with players after exchanging figures but before a hearing.
