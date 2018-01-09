Former Royals shortstop Tony Pena Jr. will take over as manager of the club’s Rookie-level Surprise team.
Former Royals shortstop Tony Pena Jr. will take over as manager of the club’s Rookie-level Surprise team. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Former Royals shortstop Tony Pena Jr. will take over as manager of the club’s Rookie-level Surprise team. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Royals

Former major leaguers Tony Pena Jr., Brooks Conrad join Royals’ minor-league staff

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 06:46 PM

Former major-league players Tony Pena Jr. and Brooks Conrad are taking on managerial roles in the Royals’ minor-league system, according to a club news release set to be unveiled on Wednesday.

Pena. Jr., who played shortstop for the Royals from 2007 to 2009 and whose father Tony managed the club from 2002 to 2005, will enter his first season as the manager at Rookie-level Surprise. Conrad, who played parts of six seasons in the majors with Oakland and Atlanta, among other teams, will manage at Rookie-level Burlington.

In addition, another familiar face will replace manager Vance Wilson at Class AA Northwest Arkansas. Mike Rojas, son of Royals Hall of Famer Cookie Rojas, is joining the organization after managing at the Class AAA level last year in the Detroit system. Wilson, the former Naturals’ manager, has moved to bullpen coach on the Royals’ major-league staff.

The Royals will also see some continuity. Class AAA Omaha manager Brian Poldberg is returning to lead the Storm Chasers for a fifth season, while Darryl Kennedy is returning to manage Class A Wilmington after previous stints with the affiliate. Kennedy will be joined on his staff by new pitching coach Doug Henry, who previously served as the Royals’ bullpen coach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here’s the full list of minor-league staffs:

Class AAA Omaha

Manager: Brian Poldberg

Pitching coach: Andy Hawkins

Hitting coach: Brian Buchanan

Class AA Northwest Arkansas

Manager: Mike Rojas

Pitching coach: Steve Luebber

Hitting coach: Leon Roberts

Class A Wilmington

Manager: Darryl Kennedy

Pitching coach: Doug Henry

Hitting coach: Abraham Nunez

Class A Lexington

Manager: Scott Thorman

Pitching coach: Mitch Stetter

Hitting coach: Jesus Azuaje

Bench coach: Glenn Hubbard

Rookie level Idaho Falls

Manager: Omar Ramirez

Pitching coach: Jeff Suppan

Hitting coach: Damon Hollins

Rookie level Burlington

Manager: Brooks Conrad

Pitching coach: Carlos Martinez

Hitting coach: Nelson Liriano

Rookie level Surprise

Manager: Tony Pena Jr.

Pitching coach: Mark Davis

Rehab pitching coordinator: Carlos Reyes

Hitting coach: Andrew David

Hitting coach: Ramon Castro

Hitting coach: Willie Aikens

Dominican Royals

Field coordinator: Victor Baez

Manager: Miguel Bernard

Manager: Ramon Martinez

Pitching coach: Rafael Feliz

Pitching coach: Julio Pimentel

Hitting coach: Onil Joseph

Hitting coach: Wilson Betemit

Coordinators and roving positions

Senior Coordinator of Player Development: Chino Cadahia

Minor league field coordinator: Eddie Rodriguez

Senior pitching advisor: Bill Fischer

Special Assistant to Player Development: John Wathan

Special Assistant to Player Development: Harry Spilman

Minor league pitching coordinator: Larry Carter

Assistant pitching coordinator: Jason Simontacchi

Special Assistant to the General Manager: Rafael Belliard

Minor league catching coordinator: J.C. Boscan

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Five things about the Royals’ three-team trade

    Here's a breakdown of the trade that sent Joakim Soria to the White Sox and Scott Alexander to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Five things about the Royals’ three-team trade

Five things about the Royals’ three-team trade 0:46

Five things about the Royals’ three-team trade
Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal? 2:11

Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal?
Raw video: Helicopter used to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium 1:06

Raw video: Helicopter used to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium

View More Video