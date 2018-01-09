Former major leaguers Tony Pena Jr., Brooks Conrad join Royals’ minor-league staff

Former major-league players Tony Pena Jr. and Brooks Conrad are taking on managerial roles in the Royals’ minor-league system, according to a club news release set to be unveiled on Wednesday.
Pena. Jr., who played shortstop for the Royals from 2007 to 2009 and whose father Tony managed the club from 2002 to 2005, will enter his first season as the manager at Rookie-level Surprise. Conrad, who played parts of six seasons in the majors with Oakland and Atlanta, among other teams, will manage at Rookie-level Burlington.
In addition, another familiar face will replace manager Vance Wilson at Class AA Northwest Arkansas. Mike Rojas, son of Royals Hall of Famer Cookie Rojas, is joining the organization after managing at the Class AAA level last year in the Detroit system. Wilson, the former Naturals’ manager, has moved to bullpen coach on the Royals’ major-league staff.
The Royals will also see some continuity. Class AAA Omaha manager Brian Poldberg is returning to lead the Storm Chasers for a fifth season, while Darryl Kennedy is returning to manage Class A Wilmington after previous stints with the affiliate. Kennedy will be joined on his staff by new pitching coach Doug Henry, who previously served as the Royals’ bullpen coach.
Here’s the full list of minor-league staffs:
Class AAA Omaha
Manager: Brian Poldberg
Pitching coach: Andy Hawkins
Hitting coach: Brian Buchanan
Class AA Northwest Arkansas
Manager: Mike Rojas
Pitching coach: Steve Luebber
Hitting coach: Leon Roberts
Class A Wilmington
Manager: Darryl Kennedy
Pitching coach: Doug Henry
Hitting coach: Abraham Nunez
Class A Lexington
Manager: Scott Thorman
Pitching coach: Mitch Stetter
Hitting coach: Jesus Azuaje
Bench coach: Glenn Hubbard
Rookie level Idaho Falls
Manager: Omar Ramirez
Pitching coach: Jeff Suppan
Hitting coach: Damon Hollins
Rookie level Burlington
Manager: Brooks Conrad
Pitching coach: Carlos Martinez
Hitting coach: Nelson Liriano
Rookie level Surprise
Manager: Tony Pena Jr.
Pitching coach: Mark Davis
Rehab pitching coordinator: Carlos Reyes
Hitting coach: Andrew David
Hitting coach: Ramon Castro
Hitting coach: Willie Aikens
Dominican Royals
Field coordinator: Victor Baez
Manager: Miguel Bernard
Manager: Ramon Martinez
Pitching coach: Rafael Feliz
Pitching coach: Julio Pimentel
Hitting coach: Onil Joseph
Hitting coach: Wilson Betemit
Coordinators and roving positions
Senior Coordinator of Player Development: Chino Cadahia
Minor league field coordinator: Eddie Rodriguez
Senior pitching advisor: Bill Fischer
Special Assistant to Player Development: John Wathan
Special Assistant to Player Development: Harry Spilman
Minor league pitching coordinator: Larry Carter
Assistant pitching coordinator: Jason Simontacchi
Special Assistant to the General Manager: Rafael Belliard
Minor league catching coordinator: J.C. Boscan
