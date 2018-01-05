Five things to know about new Royals minor leaguer Erick Mejia

0:46 Five things about the Royals’ three-team trade Pause

2:11 Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal?

1:19 Scott Alexander on first career save: 'I didn't want to shy away'

0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

2:31 Royals' Joakim Soria talks about his early season struggles on the mound

1:23 Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade

3:20 Meet new Royals pitching prospect Yefri Del Rosario

0:20 Roll over accident at 83rd and Metcalf

0:42 'Poop Bandit' caught on home surveillance in Arkansas neighborhood