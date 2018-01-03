Eric Hosmer offered a $147 million, seven-year deal to stay with Royals, report says

More Videos

Raw video: Helicopter used to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium 1:06

Raw video: Helicopter used to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium

Pause
Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing 1:51

Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:10

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

KU senior Devonte' Graham on Jayhawks' lack of effort in loss to Texas Tech 1:28

KU senior Devonte' Graham on Jayhawks' lack of effort in loss to Texas Tech

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech 2:21

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 2:06

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor 11:15

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 3:37

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater”

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 0:31

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall

Gun control is woefully out of balance, says Lenexa gun owner 2:47

Gun control is woefully out of balance, says Lenexa gun owner

  • The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

    Agent Scott Boras will make an interesting case in hopes of earning former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer as much as $200 million on the free-agent market. RBIs, OPS, Gold Gloves ... these things matter, But with Hosmer, Boras is also stressing intangibles.

Agent Scott Boras will make an interesting case in hopes of earning former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer as much as $200 million on the free-agent market. RBIs, OPS, Gold Gloves ... these things matter, But with Hosmer, Boras is also stressing intangibles. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
Agent Scott Boras will make an interesting case in hopes of earning former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer as much as $200 million on the free-agent market. RBIs, OPS, Gold Gloves ... these things matter, But with Hosmer, Boras is also stressing intangibles. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Royals

Eric Hosmer offered a $147 million, seven-year deal to stay with Royals, report says

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

January 03, 2018 08:01 AM

The Royals have offered Eric Hosmer a seven-year, $147 million contract, according to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The report, which cited anonymous sources close to Hosmer, said the offer was $7 million more than a seven-year, $140 million deal offered by the San Diego Padres.

The Royals’ deal for Hosmer would represent an average annual value of $21 million dollars per year and double the largest contract in franchise history, a four-year, $72 million contract given to Alex Gordon following the 2015 season.

The Royals have pursued Hosmer all offseason, believing a long-term deal for their first baseman could fit within the club’s plans for a long-term rebuilding movement. The market for Hosmer has also been slow to develop after the Red Sox appeared to pass and other big-market teams, including the Dodgers, Cubs and Yankees, were out of the market for first baseman.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Raw video: Helicopter used to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium 1:06

Raw video: Helicopter used to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium

Pause
Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing 1:51

Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:10

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

KU senior Devonte' Graham on Jayhawks' lack of effort in loss to Texas Tech 1:28

KU senior Devonte' Graham on Jayhawks' lack of effort in loss to Texas Tech

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech 2:21

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 2:06

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor 11:15

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 3:37

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater”

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 0:31

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall

Gun control is woefully out of balance, says Lenexa gun owner 2:47

Gun control is woefully out of balance, says Lenexa gun owner

  • Raw video: Helicopter used to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium

    Kauffman Stadium's 600 halide lights previously used to light the stadium were replaced with new LED lights Wednesday morning. The crew does a test run.

Raw video: Helicopter used to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium

View More Video