Eric Hosmer offered a $147 million, seven-year deal to stay with Royals, report says

The Royals have offered Eric Hosmer a seven-year, $147 million contract, according to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
The report, which cited anonymous sources close to Hosmer, said the offer was $7 million more than a seven-year, $140 million deal offered by the San Diego Padres.
The Royals’ deal for Hosmer would represent an average annual value of $21 million dollars per year and double the largest contract in franchise history, a four-year, $72 million contract given to Alex Gordon following the 2015 season.
The Royals have pursued Hosmer all offseason, believing a long-term deal for their first baseman could fit within the club’s plans for a long-term rebuilding movement. The market for Hosmer has also been slow to develop after the Red Sox appeared to pass and other big-market teams, including the Dodgers, Cubs and Yankees, were out of the market for first baseman.
Never miss a local story.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments