Frank White's finances 1:09

Frank White's finances

Royals minor-leaguer makes donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico 0:42

Royals minor-leaguer makes donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico

Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season 7:27

Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season

Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade 1:23

Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:56

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Historic homers, walk-off hits will be replayed for Royals’ Christmas Eve marathon

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

December 21, 2017 02:48 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 02:49 PM

Fox Sports Kansas City will air its annual Christmas Eve marathon of Royals’ games from the past season beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday.

If you can find time to spend idly on the couch, you’ll be able to catch several historic moments during the replays.

Here is a look at the schedule of games:

1 p.m.: Sept. 20 at Toronto

After nearly a month spent battling a knee injury, Mike Moustakas crushed his 37th homer of the season into the visitors bullpen at Rogers Centre. It was his first home run in 15 games — and it made history, breaking the 32-year-old franchise record for most single-season homers set by Steve Balboni in 1985. The Royals won 15-5.

3 p.m.: April 19 vs. San Francisco

Jason Vargas was arguably one of the best starters in baseball during the first half of the season, racking up American League bests in wins (12) and ERA (2.62) and earning an All-Star nod. One of his early gems came against the Giants at Kauffman Stadium, where he outdueled Madison Bumgarner in a 2-0 win.

5 p.m.: Aug. 23 vs. Colorado

In late August, Greg Holland was back at Kauffman Stadium for the first time since he wore a Royals uniform. The Royals dedicated a pregame video montage to their former closer on the first night of the series.

But when Holland took the mound for the first time in the series the following day, former teammate Eric Hosmer didn’t take it easy on him. Hosmer unleashed his swing on Holland’s 86 mph slider, a hanging pitch that came in above Hosmer’s beltline, and drilled the baseball into the right field corner for a three-run, walk-off homer. It was the first walk-off homer of Hosmer’s career.

7 p.m.: June 23 vs. Toronto

A soldout crowd at Kauffman Stadium watched Whit Merrifield, the seventh batter in the ninth inning, stroke a two-run double into deep left field to seal a four-run, walk-off rally. The improbable 5-4 win got the Royals back to .500 for the first time since mid-April.

9 p.m.: June 6 vs. Houston

The Royals trailed 7-3 after seven innings against the eventual World Series champion Astros. But a four-run rally in the eighth and a two-run, walkoff homer from Moustakas snapped the Astros’ 11-game winning streak.

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

