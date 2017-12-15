More Videos

Royals' Dayton Moore on looking to 2016 season 11:04

Royals' Dayton Moore on looking to 2016 season

Pause
Royals 7-5 win over Rangers in Cactus League opener 1:22

Royals 7-5 win over Rangers in Cactus League opener

Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade 1:23

Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade

Watch: Ned Yost, Dayton Moore sign contract extensions 2:58

Watch: Ned Yost, Dayton Moore sign contract extensions

Ned Yost discusses Wade Davis' forearm strain 0:40

Ned Yost discusses Wade Davis' forearm strain

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision' 2:05

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision'

KCK police captain who stopped Costco gunman shares his experience 2:22

KCK police captain who stopped Costco gunman shares his experience

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy 0:53

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy

Game plan with Terez Paylor: Chargers at Chiefs, Saturday night edition 2:49

Game plan with Terez Paylor: Chargers at Chiefs, Saturday night edition

  • The Star's Lee Judge gets hit by a pitch

    Judging the Royals blogger Lee Judge stepped into the batting cage on May 5, 2011 to experience getting hit by a pitch, after he made the comment that the Royals' Wilson Betemit should have taken one for the team in a game earlier that season.

The Star's Lee Judge gets hit by a pitch

Judging the Royals blogger Lee Judge stepped into the batting cage on May 5, 2011 to experience getting hit by a pitch, after he made the comment that the Royals' Wilson Betemit should have taken one for the team in a game earlier that season.
Royals roll out new grass at Kauffman Stadium

Royals

Royals roll out new grass at Kauffman Stadium

After weeks of removing the old field at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals received new rolls of grass from Bush Sports Turf. The infield was placed on Monday, and the outfield will be unrolled over the next few days.

See a preview of the Royals’ Garage Sale items

Royals

See a preview of the Royals’ Garage Sale items

The Kansas City Royals are holding a team garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 11th, with virtually all items, excluding bobbleheads, on sale for $2. See a preview of the items up for sale at Kauffman Stadium.