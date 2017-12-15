The Star's Lee Judge gets hit by a pitch

Judging the Royals blogger Lee Judge stepped into the batting cage on May 5, 2011 to experience getting hit by a pitch, after he made the comment that the Royals' Wilson Betemit should have taken one for the team in a game earlier that season.
After weeks of removing the old field at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals received new rolls of grass from Bush Sports Turf. The infield was placed on Monday, and the outfield will be unrolled over the next few days.
The Kansas City Royals are holding a team garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 11th, with virtually all items, excluding bobbleheads, on sale for $2. See a preview of the items up for sale at Kauffman Stadium.