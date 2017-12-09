With Ohtani and Stanton off the board, is Eric Hosmer next?

More Videos 1:23 Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade Pause 0:53 Five things to know about Royals left-hander Danny Duffy 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:44 Five things about Royals pitcher Danny Duffy's DUI arrest in Overland Park 2:51 Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through 0:24 Video captures Danny Duffy in Burger King drive-through before DUI citation 3:00 Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 2:41 Ned Yost explains why Kelvin Herrera is out as Royals closer 1:31 KC Ballet's only black ballerina is honored to dance lead in 'The Nutcracker' 2:19 Watch: Could this be America's roughest street? A Kansas town lays claim to one heck of a bump Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Agent Scott Boras will make an interesting case in hopes of earning former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer as much as $200 million on the free-agent market. RBIs, OPS, Gold Gloves ... these things matter, But with Hosmer, Boras is also stressing intangibles.

