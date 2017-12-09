With Ohtani and Stanton off the board, is Eric Hosmer next?

Shohei Ohtani chose the Angels. Giancarlo Stanton appears headed for New York. Is Eric Hosmer the next offseason domino to fall?
That question could be answered this week as Major League Baseball convenes for its annual Winter Meetings at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. All 30 clubs are set to come together for a week of meetings, dialogue and, of course, offseason business. The future of Hosmer, the Royals’ All-Star first baseman, and his free agent teammates could be a leading story line amidst the maelstrom of chatter and rumors.
The deck was cleared, in part, on Saturday when the Miami Marlins reportedly agreed to send Stanton, the National League’s Most Valuable Player and reigning home run leader, to the Yankees in a blockbuster deal with league-wide ramifications. Stanton had previously said no to possible trades to San Francisco and St. Louis as the Marlins attempted to free themselves of the $295 million and 10 years remaining on his contract.
Once official, Stanton will join Aaron Judge in the middle of a fearsome New York lineup. The news of the deal first surfaced on Saturday morning, one day after Ohtani, the vaunted two-way Japanese star, stunned the industry by electing to sign with the Los Angeles Angels.
For weeks, the sagas of Stanton and Ohtani had dominated an offseason landscape defined by a free-agent market in gridlock. On Sunday, attention will turn to a free-agent class led by Hosmer, outfielder/designated hitter J.D. Martinez and starting pitcher Yu Darvish.
The Stanton trade, however, could have a ripple effect on the rest of the offseason — and this week’s meetings, which industry sources believe could be chock full of moves. Will Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski respond to the Yankees’ addition by aggressively pursuing Martinez and Hosmer? Will the Cardinals and Giants, losers in the sweepstakes for Stanton, take that money and hunt for upgrades in the market? The answers could arrive this week.
The Royals, for now, remain in pursuit of Hosmer, their top offseason priority. The rest of their offseason, however, could be shaped by an assortment of low-cost, low-risk moves. The club signaled the strategy in the last week, signing pitchers Wily Peralta and Scott Barlow to one-year contracts. The tactic may remain in place whether Hosmer re-signs this winter or not.
While club officials have signaled little desire to reunite with third baseman Mike Moustakas or center fielder Lorenzo Cain — barring a significant shift in the market — the team views a long-term deal for Hosmer as more compatible with a rebuilding process that could take three to four years to take root.
But the question remains: Will the market for Hosmer remain in the Royals’ price range?
The answer could hinge on which suitors emerge across the next week. The Red Sox and Cardinals are still positioned as teams that need offensive help and possess money to spend. Yet, a surprise suitor — the San Diego Padres — has also emerged.
Hosmer reportedly visited San Diego on Thursday and met with Padres officials. The conversations could continue this week at the Winter Meetings.
Like the Royals, the Padres see Hosmer as a potential fit in a more long-term rebuilding process. Like the Royals, they have never signed a player for more than 100 million dollars. (Hosmer is expected to command offers in excess of $150 million.)
In fact, the Padres’ largest contract in franchise history is an $83 million extension awarded to former Royals prospect Wil Myers, who has settled in at first base. According to a report from The San Diego Union-Tribune, Myers has agreed to move back to the outfield if Hosmer signs in San Diego.
“He loves Hosmer,” one official told the Union-Tribune. “Wil wants to win and will do anything to accommodate a player like Hosmer.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
