Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade

The Kansas City Royals' Rusty Kuntz and Mitch Maier have been preparing the outfielders for the beginning of the baseball season, and Kuntz has specific ideas on how the three positions work with each other.
Kansas City Royals' Mitch Maier and Rusty Kuntz have been impressed with outfielder Jorge Soler's off-season weight loss and conditioning, which has made him more flexible and quicker on his feet to run down balls in the outfield.
KC Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas played his first spring-training game of the season on Friday, March 16, 2018, and felt comfortable at the plate. He also discussed playing the San Diego Padres and former teammate Eric Hosmer at Peoria Stadium.
Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore spoke to reporters during a press conference to announce the re-signing of third baseman Mike Moustakas on Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Surprise, Arizona.
The Kansas City Royals honored Spc. Christopher Morton at a game in June of 2014. Morton was fatally shot responding to a disturbance call in Clinton, Mo. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Video courtesy of the Kansas City Royals.
Royals pitcher Nathan Karns had not pitched in a game since undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome last summer. On Tuesday, he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his Cactus League debut against the San Diego Padres in Surprise, Ariz. Then he showed re