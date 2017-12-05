Meet new Royals pitching prospect Yefri Del Rosario

After weeks of removing the old field at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals received new rolls of grass from Bush Sports Turf. The infield was placed on Monday, and the outfield will be unrolled over the next few days.
The Kansas City Royals are holding a team garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 11th, with virtually all items, excluding bobbleheads, on sale for $2. See a preview of the items up for sale at Kauffman Stadium.
During a news conference Wednesday, KC Royals general manager Dayton Moore talked about the underperformance of the team's starting pitching this season. The Royals finished 80-82 and Royals starters had a 4.89 ERA.