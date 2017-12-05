More Videos

Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade 1:23

Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade

Pause
Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 2:49

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum 1:16

Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

KC Ballet's only black ballerina is honored to dance lead in 'The Nutcracker' 1:31

KC Ballet's only black ballerina is honored to dance lead in 'The Nutcracker'

How to use open road tolling on the Kansas Turnpike 1:45

How to use open road tolling on the Kansas Turnpike

Watch: Could this be America's roughest street? A Kansas town lays claim to one heck of a bump 2:19

Watch: Could this be America's roughest street? A Kansas town lays claim to one heck of a bump

The ACA 'has become part of our health care fabric' 3:27

The ACA 'has become part of our health care fabric'

MU's Robin Pingeton discusses Florida tournament 7:10

MU's Robin Pingeton discusses Florida tournament

U-Haul van chased on I-35; rolls on exit in Olathe 1:15

U-Haul van chased on I-35; rolls on exit in Olathe

  • Meet new Royals pitching prospect Yefri Del Rosario

    Yefri Del Rosario, 18, is a hard-throwing right-hander who originally signed with the Braves for $1 million in 2016.

Meet new Royals pitching prospect Yefri Del Rosario

Yefri Del Rosario, 18, is a hard-throwing right-hander who originally signed with the Braves for $1 million in 2016.
DPX Sports
Royals roll out new grass at Kauffman Stadium

Royals

Royals roll out new grass at Kauffman Stadium

After weeks of removing the old field at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals received new rolls of grass from Bush Sports Turf. The infield was placed on Monday, and the outfield will be unrolled over the next few days.

See a preview of the Royals’ Garage Sale items

Royals

See a preview of the Royals’ Garage Sale items

The Kansas City Royals are holding a team garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 11th, with virtually all items, excluding bobbleheads, on sale for $2. See a preview of the items up for sale at Kauffman Stadium.