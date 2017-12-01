More Videos

Mike Moustakas' top five moments with the Royals 1:16

Mike Moustakas' top five moments with the Royals

Pause
Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 0:20

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Jackson County jail director resigns 1:46

Jackson County jail director resigns

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Jets 2:43

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Jets

See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction 2:17

See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction

Here's QB Alex Smith on what’s been vexing the KC Chiefs 2:08

Here's QB Alex Smith on what’s been vexing the KC Chiefs

  • Royals' Danny Duffy after DUI citation: 'Please continue to have faith in me'

    Danny Duffy talks about a DUI citation he received in Overland Park.

Danny Duffy talks about a DUI citation he received in Overland Park. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Danny Duffy talks about a DUI citation he received in Overland Park. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Royals

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy receives continuance in DUI case

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

December 01, 2017 11:02 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, who was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol in August, received a continuance in his case Friday morning in Overland Park Municipal Court.

Steve Sakoulas, an attorney representing Duffy, told The Star that he was “continuing negotiations.” Duffy, who entered a not guilty plea through his attorney in October, did not appear in court Friday.

Duffy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19. He was cited around 8 p.m. Aug. 27 in the drive-thru lane of a Burger King restaurant after employees called police because they saw a vehicle stopped short of the window with a man inside slumped over the console between the driver’s and passenger’s seats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Mike Moustakas' top five moments with the Royals 1:16

Mike Moustakas' top five moments with the Royals

Pause
Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 0:20

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Jackson County jail director resigns 1:46

Jackson County jail director resigns

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Jets 2:43

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Jets

See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction 2:17

See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction

Here's QB Alex Smith on what’s been vexing the KC Chiefs 2:08

Here's QB Alex Smith on what’s been vexing the KC Chiefs

  • Video captures Danny Duffy in Burger King drive-through before DUI citation

    Danny Duffy was cited for Driving Under the Influence while in the Burger King drive-through at 137th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. (Video courtesy of Raquel Wesson)

Video captures Danny Duffy in Burger King drive-through before DUI citation

Danny Duffy was cited for Driving Under the Influence while in the Burger King drive-through at 137th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. (Video courtesy of Raquel Wesson)

Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

A 28-year-old left-hander, Duffy concluded his seventh season with the Royals in 2017, posting a 9-10 record with a 3.81 ERA in 24 starts. He signed a five-year, $65 million contract extension last January following the best season of his career in 2016.

Two days after being cited in Overland Park, Duffy held a news conference at Kauffman Stadium and apologized “for the distraction.” He also asked Royals fans and observers to “let the facts shake out.”

For now, Duffy has not faced any public discipline or punishment from Major League Baseball. The Royals have stated that they wish to let the legal process play out.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mike Moustakas' top five moments with the Royals 1:16

Mike Moustakas' top five moments with the Royals

Pause
Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 0:20

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Jackson County jail director resigns 1:46

Jackson County jail director resigns

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree 2:07

President Trump and the first lady light National Christmas Tree

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Jets 2:43

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Jets

See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction 2:17

See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction

Here's QB Alex Smith on what’s been vexing the KC Chiefs 2:08

Here's QB Alex Smith on what’s been vexing the KC Chiefs

  • Mike Moustakas' top five moments with the Royals

    Third baseman Mike Moustakas became a free agent for the first time after the 2017 season. Here are his top five moments with the Kansas City Royals.

Mike Moustakas' top five moments with the Royals

View More Video