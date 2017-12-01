Royals pitcher Danny Duffy receives continuance in DUI case

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, who was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol in August, received a continuance in his case Friday morning in Overland Park Municipal Court.
Steve Sakoulas, an attorney representing Duffy, told The Star that he was “continuing negotiations.” Duffy, who entered a not guilty plea through his attorney in October, did not appear in court Friday.
Duffy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19. He was cited around 8 p.m. Aug. 27 in the drive-thru lane of a Burger King restaurant after employees called police because they saw a vehicle stopped short of the window with a man inside slumped over the console between the driver’s and passenger’s seats.
A 28-year-old left-hander, Duffy concluded his seventh season with the Royals in 2017, posting a 9-10 record with a 3.81 ERA in 24 starts. He signed a five-year, $65 million contract extension last January following the best season of his career in 2016.
Two days after being cited in Overland Park, Duffy held a news conference at Kauffman Stadium and apologized “for the distraction.” He also asked Royals fans and observers to “let the facts shake out.”
For now, Duffy has not faced any public discipline or punishment from Major League Baseball. The Royals have stated that they wish to let the legal process play out.
