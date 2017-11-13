Royals GM Dayton Moore says he left Braves decision in ‘Mr Glass’s hands’

1:17 Ned Yost gives a tour of his Georgia farm Pause

2:41 Ned Yost explains why Kelvin Herrera is out as Royals closer

2:08 Royals roll out new grass at Kauffman Stadium

2:58 Watch: Ned Yost, Dayton Moore sign contract extensions

1:21 Royals Daily: Rustin Dodd talks about Royals return to field

7:27 Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season

1:19 Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

1:33 This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes