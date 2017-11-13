The Braves are set to hire a general manager. It’s not Dayton Moore

1:31 Who stepped in to help finish renovations on shooting victim's home? Pause

0:35 Royals fans pick up souvenirs at Kauffman Stadium garage sale

1:39 See a preview of the Royals’ Garage Sale items

4:17 His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child

2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

1:58 Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures

2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

0:46 Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas

1:33 This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes