Mike Moustakas' top five moments with the Royals

    Third baseman Mike Moustakas became a free agent for the first time after the 2017 season. Here are his top five moments with the Kansas City Royals.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas became a free agent for the first time after the 2017 season. Here are his top five moments with the Kansas City Royals.
Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
Royals roll out new grass at Kauffman Stadium

Royals roll out new grass at Kauffman Stadium

After weeks of removing the old field at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals received new rolls of grass from Bush Sports Turf. The infield was placed on Monday, and the outfield will be unrolled over the next few days.

See a preview of the Royals’ Garage Sale items

See a preview of the Royals’ Garage Sale items

The Kansas City Royals are holding a team garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 11th, with virtually all items, excluding bobbleheads, on sale for $2. See a preview of the items up for sale at Kauffman Stadium.