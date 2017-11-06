Royals’ three top free agents will likely decline qualifying offers. What next?

More Videos 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch Pause 2:15 Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 3:00 Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 1:58 Baseball players aren't the only superstitious ones. So are their mascots. 3:47 Sluggerrr on mischief, chaos during Royals 2015 World Series run 2:47 Royals' Jason Vargas selected for All-Star team 2:25 Royals GM Dayton Moore on the importance of 'the synergy of the coaching staff' 6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 2:16 Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 0:53 Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season Kansas City Royals players Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar share their thoughts following the last game of the season. Kansas City Royals players Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar share their thoughts following the last game of the season. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals players Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar share their thoughts following the last game of the season. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star