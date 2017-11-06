Royals have a new Hall of Famer: It’s their mascot, Sluggerrr

More Videos

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Pause
Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves 1:19

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

Video captures Danny Duffy in Burger King drive-through before DUI citation 0:24

Video captures Danny Duffy in Burger King drive-through before DUI citation

Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team' 1:19

Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

Five things about Royals pitcher Danny Duffy's DUI arrest in Overland Park 0:44

Five things about Royals pitcher Danny Duffy's DUI arrest in Overland Park

Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through 2:51

Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:19

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

  • Baseball players aren't the only superstitious ones. So are their mascots.

    Brad Collins, who performs as Royals mascot Sluggerrr at Kauffman Stadium, discusses the superstitions he has adopted in the past, including during the 2015 World Series championship season.

Brad Collins, who performs as Royals mascot Sluggerrr at Kauffman Stadium, discusses the superstitions he has adopted in the past, including during the 2015 World Series championship season. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star
Brad Collins, who performs as Royals mascot Sluggerrr at Kauffman Stadium, discusses the superstitions he has adopted in the past, including during the 2015 World Series championship season. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Royals

Royals have a new Hall of Famer: It’s their mascot, Sluggerrr

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

November 06, 2017 12:13 PM

There’s finally another Royal in the Hall of Fame.

Well, the Mascot Hall of Fame, anyway.

After 22 seasons prowling the grounds at Kauffman Stadium, Royals mascot Sluggerrr received national recognition Monday when the Mascot Hall of Fame announced his induction as part of the Class of 2017. Benny the Bull (Chicago Bulls), Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks) and Nittany Lion (Penn State) were the other inductees.

According to the Royals, Sluggerrr was in part selected for his work in the Strike Out Bullying campaign.

Sluggerrr is the fourth MLB mascot in the Mascot Hall of Fame, which is located in Whiting, Ind. He joins Phillie Phanatic, Mr. Met and Slider of the Cleveland Indians.

Sluggerrr, who debuted for the Royals on April 5, 1996, took a playful jab at the Phanatic in September when he sat down with The Star for an interview.

“I call them the big, fat, dumb mascots,” said Brad Collins, who has performed as Sluggerrr since 2011. “I love those guys and they’re great performers. But if they were put in the Sluggerrr costume, it’s a completely different character.”

More Videos

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Pause
Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves 1:19

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

Video captures Danny Duffy in Burger King drive-through before DUI citation 0:24

Video captures Danny Duffy in Burger King drive-through before DUI citation

Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team' 1:19

Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

Five things about Royals pitcher Danny Duffy's DUI arrest in Overland Park 0:44

Five things about Royals pitcher Danny Duffy's DUI arrest in Overland Park

Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through 2:51

Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:19

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

  • Sluggerrr on mischief, chaos during Royals 2015 World Series run

    Brad Collins, who performs as Royals mascot Sluggerrr, shares memories of the Royals-Mets 2015 World Series.

Sluggerrr on mischief, chaos during Royals 2015 World Series run

Brad Collins, who performs as Royals mascot Sluggerrr, shares memories of the Royals-Mets 2015 World Series.

John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Read his full answer in the Q&A.

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Pause
Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves 1:19

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

Video captures Danny Duffy in Burger King drive-through before DUI citation 0:24

Video captures Danny Duffy in Burger King drive-through before DUI citation

Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team' 1:19

Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

Five things about Royals pitcher Danny Duffy's DUI arrest in Overland Park 0:44

Five things about Royals pitcher Danny Duffy's DUI arrest in Overland Park

Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through 2:51

Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:19

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

  • Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

    In this video released by the KC Royals and Kansas Speedway, you can watch Royals manager Ned Yost congratulate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement.

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

View More Video