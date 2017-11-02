Here’s what you need to know as Royals enter free agency

2:15 Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement Pause

1:19 Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

0:51 Five things to know about Medica

1:36 Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams award

0:35 Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

2:09 Service dog helps partially paralyzed man walk and balance

0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

0:45 K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks