If Braves want Dayton Moore, hiring would likely come with a price

More Videos 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch Pause 2:15 Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 0:44 Six Royals among top 25 of American League players who swing at the most pitches 0:51 Five things to know about Medica 2:09 Service dog helps partially paralyzed man walk and balance 1:54 NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained 0:45 K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 3:01 Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 2:36 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 1:26 Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves Royals GM Dayton Moore says he’s happy in Kansas City and won’t comment on the GM opening with the Atlanta Braves. Royals GM Dayton Moore says he’s happy in Kansas City and won’t comment on the GM opening with the Atlanta Braves. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Royals GM Dayton Moore says he’s happy in Kansas City and won’t comment on the GM opening with the Atlanta Braves. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star