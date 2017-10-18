Royals GM Dayton Moore attributes disappointing season to poor pitching
During a news conference Wednesday, KC Royals general manager Dayton Moore talked about the underperformance of the team's starting pitching this season. The Royals finished 80-82 and Royals starters had a 4.89 ERA.
Rich SuggThe Kansas City Star
