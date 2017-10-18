More Videos

Fans in Kansas City Power & Light District celebrate Royals' win 0:57

Fans in Kansas City Power & Light District celebrate Royals' win

Pause
Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal? 2:11

Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal?

How Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre came to call final out of 2015 World Series 5:29

How Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre came to call final out of 2015 World Series

Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear' 1:03

Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep 0:56

Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days 2:51

Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

Scott Boras: ‘The aggressiveness of teams is ever present’ 0:45

Scott Boras: ‘The aggressiveness of teams is ever present’

Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart' 0:49

Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash 5:21

Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura 0:31

Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

  • Royals GM Dayton Moore attributes disappointing season to poor pitching

    During a news conference Wednesday, KC Royals general manager Dayton Moore talked about the underperformance of the team's starting pitching this season. The Royals finished 80-82 and Royals starters had a 4.89 ERA.

Royals GM Dayton Moore attributes disappointing season to poor pitching

During a news conference Wednesday, KC Royals general manager Dayton Moore talked about the underperformance of the team's starting pitching this season. The Royals finished 80-82 and Royals starters had a 4.89 ERA.
Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
Kansas City's year in sports

Sports

Kansas City's year in sports

More than the games, the year 2017 in Kansas City sports will be remembered for who arrived and who departed, starting with the shocking death of young Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.

The Star's Lee Judge gets hit by a pitch

Royals

The Star's Lee Judge gets hit by a pitch

Judging the Royals blogger Lee Judge stepped into the batting cage on May 5, 2011 to experience getting hit by a pitch, after he made the comment that the Royals' Wilson Betemit should have taken one for the team in a game earlier that season.

Royals roll out new grass at Kauffman Stadium

Royals

Royals roll out new grass at Kauffman Stadium

After weeks of removing the old field at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals received new rolls of grass from Bush Sports Turf. The infield was placed on Monday, and the outfield will be unrolled over the next few days.