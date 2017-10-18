40 years ago, George Brett punched Graig Nettles in the ALCS. Then the game continued

The Royals’ George Brett swung at Yankees third baseman Graig Nettles after hitting an RBI triple in first inning of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series in Kansas City. The umpire was Marty Springstead (right). Yankees pitcher Ron Guidry (49) watched as Royals coach Chuck Hiller (top left) tried to break up the scuffle. 1977 file photo The Associated Press