More Videos

Five things about the Royals’ three-team trade 0:46

Five things about the Royals’ three-team trade

Pause
Royals' playoff chances plunge after 10-18 record in August 1:47

Royals' playoff chances plunge after 10-18 record in August

Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 0:44

Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error

Raw video: Tractor-trailer overturned on I-435 0:39

Raw video: Tractor-trailer overturned on I-435

'My Shot': A montage from 'Hamilton' 0:48

'My Shot': A montage from 'Hamilton'

Meet the creators of 'Beware of the Phog' at KU 1:56

Meet the creators of 'Beware of the Phog' at KU

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Jason Kander talks about courage as a progressive in a red state 1:57

Jason Kander talks about courage as a progressive in a red state

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' victory over K-State 2:36

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' victory over K-State

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

  • The lush green field at Kauffman Stadium has given way to a gravel pit

    The Kansas City Royals have ripped out the entire field at Kauffman Stadium and are rebuilding it with a much improved a drainage system.

The lush green field at Kauffman Stadium has given way to a gravel pit

The Kansas City Royals have ripped out the entire field at Kauffman Stadium and are rebuilding it with a much improved a drainage system.
Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
Kansas City's year in sports

Sports

Kansas City's year in sports

More than the games, the year 2017 in Kansas City sports will be remembered for who arrived and who departed, starting with the shocking death of young Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.

The Star's Lee Judge gets hit by a pitch

Royals

The Star's Lee Judge gets hit by a pitch

Judging the Royals blogger Lee Judge stepped into the batting cage on May 5, 2011 to experience getting hit by a pitch, after he made the comment that the Royals' Wilson Betemit should have taken one for the team in a game earlier that season.

Royals roll out new grass at Kauffman Stadium

Royals

Royals roll out new grass at Kauffman Stadium

After weeks of removing the old field at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals received new rolls of grass from Bush Sports Turf. The infield was placed on Monday, and the outfield will be unrolled over the next few days.