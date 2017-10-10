Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas and left fielder Alex Gordon stand with young fans for the playing of the national anthem before a game at Kauffman Stadium.
Even with no playoffs, fans made Royals baseball’s second highest-rated team on TV

By Blair Kerkhoff

October 10, 2017 10:59 AM

No playoff season, but Kansas City still loved watching the Royals.

The Royals on Fox Sports Kansas City finished with the second-highest local-market television rating among major-league teams, posting an average of 8.46, or 78,000 households per game, in the Kansas City market.

Only Cleveland, which ran away with the American League Central Division championship, owned a higher local rating, at 9.22.

The Royals were baseball’s top local-market draw each of the past two seasons.

Can good numbers translate to a more lucrative television contract, providing additional revenue for payroll? Perhaps, but not before this year’s class of free agents — Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain, among others — hits the market.

The Royals’ contract with Fox Sports runs through the 2019 season, and The Star reported in May that preliminary discussions for a new deal have begun.

Forbes measured baseball broadcasts and reported 12 teams ranked first in their local markets in prime time during the season, topping the prime-time average of all other networks in those markets.

Baseball’s top five local-market draws: Cleveland, Kansas City, St. Louis, Boston and Baltimore.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

