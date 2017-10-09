More Videos

  Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium

    The city of Kansas City is funding a study of at least four potential sites for a downtown baseball stadium for the Kansas City Royals, according to documents obtained by The Star.

The city of Kansas City is funding a study of at least four potential sites for a downtown baseball stadium for the Kansas City Royals, according to documents obtained by The Star. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Royals

New downtown Royals stadium idea strikes out in The Star’s poll

By Eric Adler

eadler@kcstar.com

October 09, 2017 04:05 PM

UPDATED October 09, 2017 05:00 PM

Construction is no doubt booming in downtown Kansas City.

But if The Star’s online poll is any indication, don’t expect it to include a new downtown stadium for the Kansas City Royals.

Do people want one?

Nope!

That was the resounding response of 49.7 percent of more than 2,200 votes cast in what admittedly is an utterly unscientific online poll circulated by The Star. The poll followed the news last week that City Hall was looking into four downtown sites that could be home to the Royals when the team’s lease at Kauffman Stadium expires after 2030.

About 38 percent of responses were for the idea, with the rest undecided (and all of those would have to vote yes just to pull even with the no’s).

People love The K. Not surprisingly, 64 percent said they absolutely would not support a new stadium prior to the lease running out.

Twenty-five percent of respondents indicated that the best part of having a new downtown stadium would be its ability to make “downtown more exciting.” About 17 percent identified “restaurants/bars” as the best part. Others, 13.5 percent, thought it would spur public transportation.

But nearly 30 percent said problems with parking was the biggest drawback. About 18 percent each thought that traffic and the cost to tax payers were the biggest drawback.

Of the four sites the city is examining, only about 14 percent chose the site east of City Hall as the best idea. The rest, north of Sprint Center, east of Sprint Center and a site at 8th and Main all drew about equal support.

Who knows, as the lease gets closer to expiration, maybe people will take to the idea. Right now, it seems City Hall will have its work cut out, as fans of Kauffman Stadium are not playing ball.

We’re still taking votes, too. Sound off below or, if you have trouble, follow this link.

Eric Adler: 816-234-4431, @eadler

