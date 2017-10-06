Weigh in here: Would you support a new Royals stadium downtown?

OK, Kansas City Royals faithful. Are you ready for a new downtown baseball stadium?

“Oh, HELL, no!!” reacted Mary Brost on Facebook.

“Nooooo,” Dub Solo typed.

“Yes!,” Karli Young wrote. “I’d love that!”

“I would never go again,” Tracy Taylor said. “I hate downtown.”

“Where would you tailgate?” Jeannette Earles typed.

“Long overdue!” Jake Heyen said.

Egad, not sure even Royals slugger Eric Hosmer could handle this much heat.

But the news, reported Wednesday by The Star, that City Hall is funding a study of at least four potential sites in downtown in preparation for the day — should it ever arise — that the Royals might want to leave Kauffman Stadium for an urban clime, already had fans on Facebook complaining like (should we say it?) New York Mets fans at Game 5 of the 2015 World Series.

“Dear God I hope not. What a waste,” Kevy Cat scribed, expressing the vast, vast, overall sentiment of those commenting on Facebook.

Joni Behrens didn’t write a word. She just posted an emoji of a sickened face. Although tucked among the field of groans was the occasional thumbs up, like from Marshall Claycamp.

“Should be downtown already,” he typed.

As baseball has always been a game of statistics, perhaps we can attach some actual numbers to the issue with a kinda-quasi-scientific-straw poll.

Remember, the Royals are wedded to The K through 2030 when their lease at the Truman Complex runs out. Right now, Royals officials insist Kauffman makes them as happy as Salvador Perez hoisting a tub of Gatorade.

But if City Hall just wants to look around, sure, why not?

Let’s toss this around the horn with these questions (if you have trouble with the survey, follow this link):