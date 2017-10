More Videos

3:07 Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018

2:56 Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild

1:34 Royals' Alcides Escobar says the group in KC is a family

1:39 Royals' Jason Vargas has enjoyed his time in Kansas City

4:01 Royals show their emotions after final game of the season

2:30 In final game, Ned Yost tells Eric Hosmer 'you're what legends are made of'

2:49 Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

7:27 Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season

2:43 Jakob Junis on Diamondbacks: 'They were ready for it'

0:52 Royals Jorge Bonifacio 'looking fastball' on what turned into game-winning homer

2:15 Royals manager Ned Yost didn't 'see any reason' to start Ian Kennedy