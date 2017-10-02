Royals part ways with pitching coach Dave Eiland, other coaching staff

More Videos 5:08 Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky Pause 1:34 Royals' Alcides Escobar says the group in KC is a family 4:01 Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 2:49 Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 7:27 Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season 1:58 Baseball players aren't the only superstitious ones. So are their mascots. 3:47 Sluggerrr on mischief, chaos during Royals 2015 World Series run 3:24 Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful' 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season Kansas City Royals players Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar share their thoughts following the last game of the season. Kansas City Royals players Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar share their thoughts following the last game of the season. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals players Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar share their thoughts following the last game of the season.