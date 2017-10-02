Royals part ways with pitching coach Dave Eiland, other coaching staff

Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland, who oversaw staffs that helped the club reach two World Series, will not be back in 2018.
The departure of Eiland, who spent six seasons with the Royals, is part of a greater staff shakeup as the club enters the offseason following an 80-82 finish.
The Royals announced Monday morning that Eiland and bench coach Don Wakamatsu will not have their contracts renewed for the 2018 season. Bullpen coach Doug Henry told The Star he will not return, and assistant hitting coach Brian Buchanan also is not expected back.
“We’re making some changes,” manager Ned Yost said Monday. “We’re transitioning to a new group of players, and Dayton (Moore, general manager) and I have been talking a lot about the coaching staff here that is going to move forward with a young group.”
The Royals have seven players who are scheduled to reach free-agency, including five who helped the team win consecutive American League championships and the 2015 World Series.
Eiland was hired by Yost after the 2011 season, and was the longest-tenured member of the Royals coaching staff. However, the Royals’ team ERA was 4.61 this season, which was 10th in the league. It was the fourth straight season that the Royals’ ERA slipped. It was 4.21 in 2016, 3.73 in 2015, 3.51 in 2014 and 3.45 in 2013
“Dave is a great mechanical pitching coach,” Yost said. “He formulates a great plan. He was an integral part of our championship.”
Wakamatsu joined the Royals staff after the 2013 season and served as Yost’s right-hand man. Wakamatsu was the Mariners’ manager in 2009-10, was a bench coach for the Blue Jays in 2011-12 before working as a special assignment scout for the Yankees in 2013.
After the 2014 season, Wakamatsu was a finalist for the Rays manager, but Tampa Bay hired Kevin Cash instead.
“I want to personally thank both Don and Dave for the contributions they made to our success here, culminating with the World Series title in 2015,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a statement. “We are currently in the process of restructuring our Major League coaching staff and there will be nothing more to discuss at this time as we evaluate these important decisions.”
Henry, a former Royals pitcher, was named bullpen coach in October 2012. Buchanan, who spent seven seasons in the majors, just completed his first season as assistant hitting coach after spending the 2016 season at Class AA Northwest Arkansas.
Yost said he knows the type of coaches he wants to join the staff during what is expected to be a rebuilding process.
“It’ll strictly be people that enjoy and people that can handle what we’re about to do,” Yost said. “It’s going to be built around that type of stuff.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
