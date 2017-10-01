Photo gallery: Diamondbacks 14, Royals 2

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Lorenzo Cain hug on the field before exiting the game in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer acknowledges the cheers from the crowd as he comes to the plate in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer connects on a solo home run in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer is hugged by Mike Moustakas after Hosmer first inning solo home run during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez wins the pregame stare down with Arizona Diamondbacks player and delays the start of Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas tips his hat to the cheering crowd before his at bat in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar tips his hat to the cheering crowd as he comes to the plate for the first time in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas perform their pregame ritual before Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez gathered the team together for a pregame cheer before Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer takes the field for the last game of the season before Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez poses with some of his teammates before Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas takes the field for the last game of the season before Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer follows through on a solo home run in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar stands for the playing of the National Anthem before Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer and third baseman Mike Moustakas hug after the National Anthem before starting Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Fans show their support for Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost sits in the dugout before Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Fans pose for photos before Sunday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas and left fielder Alex Gordon stand with young fans for the playing of the National Anthem before Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals bench coach Don Wakamatsu before Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer follows through on a solo home run in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas tags out Arizona Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco in a rundown on a single by A.J. Pollock in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer scores in front of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta in the fourth inning on a single by Alcides Escobar during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Ketchup reaches the finish line ahead of Mustard in the final Hot Dog Derby of the season during Sunday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain tips his helmet to the cheers of the crowd on his first at bat in the seasons's final game during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar exit the game together in the fifth inning for the last time during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas tips his hat to cheering crowd as he is relieved in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar connects on an RBI single to score Eric Hosmer in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker is congratulated by Ildemaro Vargas behind Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera after Hazelbaker hit a three run home run in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland relieves starting pitcher Jason Vargas in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas tips his hat to cheering crowd as he is relieved in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hugs starting pitcher Jason Vargas after being relieved in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas receive hugs from teammates after coming out of the game in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland and Mike Moustakas hug in the fifth inning after Moustakas came out of the game during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas hugs manager Ned Yost as hitting coach Dale Sveum looks on after Moustakas came out in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost waves to the cheering fans after the teams final game of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com