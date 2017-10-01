Kansas City Royals box score for Oct. 1

Diamondbacks 14, Royals 2
Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Blanco lf-cf
4
3
3
1
2
0
.246
Pollock cf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.266
1-Negron pr-lf-ss
3
1
1
1
1
0
.160
Goldschmidt 1b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.297
I.Vargas 3b
4
3
3
4
0
0
.308
Martinez rf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.303
Hazelbaker rf
3
1
2
4
1
1
.346
Iannetta c
4
2
1
1
1
0
.254
Mathis c
1
0
0
0
0
1
.215
Drury 2b
5
0
2
1
1
0
.267
Lamb dh
2
0
0
1
0
2
.248
a-Walker ph-dh
1
0
0
0
0
1
.273
c-Descalso ph-dh
1
1
0
0
1
0
.233
Marte ss
2
0
1
0
1
0
.260
2-Herrmann pr-lf
2
2
2
0
0
0
.181
Rosales 3b-1b
5
1
1
0
0
1
.225
Totals
14
16
13
8
8
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.288
Cabrera dh
3
0
0
0
0
0
.285
b-Gore ph-dh
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Hosmer 1b
1
2
1
1
1
0
.318
Moss 1b
2
0
0
0
0
2
.207
Moustakas 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.272
Cuthbert 3b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.231
Bonifacio rf
4
0
2
0
0
1
.255
Escobar ss
2
0
0
1
0
1
.250
Mondesi ss
2
0
1
0
0
0
.170
Gordon lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.208
Soler lf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.144
Butera c
3
0
0
0
1
2
.227
Cain cf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.300
Orlando cf
2
0
1
0
0
1
.198
Totals
35
2
6
2
2
10
Arizona
010
144
211
—
14
16
3
Royals
100
100
000
—
2
6
1
a-struck out for Lamb in the 5th. b-struck out for Cabrera in the 7th. c-walked for Walker in the 8th. 1-ran for Pollock in the 3rd. 2-ran for Marte in the 6th.
E: Marte 2 (9), I.Vargas (1), Mondesi (1). LOB: Arizona 11, Kansas City 8. 2B: Drury (37), I.Vargas (1), Mondesi (1), Orlando (3). HR: Iannetta (17), off J.Vargas; Hazelbaker (2), off J.Vargas; Hosmer (25), off Ray. RBIs: Blanco (13), Iannetta (43), Drury (63), Lamb (105), Negron (1), I.Vargas 4 (4), Hazelbaker 4 (10), Hosmer (94), Escobar (54). SB: Blanco 3 (15). SF: Lamb.
Runners left in scoring position: Arizona 5 (Iannetta, Rosales, Negron, Walker 2); Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Bonifacio, Cain 2, Orlando). RISP: Arizona 7 for 18; Kansas City 0 for 10. Runners moved up: Negron. GIDP: Mondesi. DP: Arizona 1 (Drury, Negron, Rosales).
Arizona
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Ray
1.2
1
1
1
0
1
23
2.89
Hernandez
0.1
0
0
0
0
0
7
3.11
Hoover
1
1
0
0
0
0
14
3.92
Banda W, 2-3
1.1
1
1
1
2
1
33
5.96
Bracho
1.2
1
0
0
0
5
29
5.66
Chafin
1
0
0
0
0
2
9
3.51
De La Rosa
1
1
0
0
0
0
5
4.21
Rodney
1
1
0
0
0
1
8
4.23
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
J.Vargas L, 18-11
4
6
6
6
4
4
92
4.16
Buchter
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
2.89
McCarthy
0.2
4
4
2
1
1
32
3.20
Morin
1.1
3
2
2
1
1
27
7.20
Gaviglio
1
1
1
1
2
0
25
4.36
Skoglund
1
2
1
1
0
1
19
9.50
J.Vargas pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored: Bracho 2-0, Morin 2-0.
Umpires: Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild. Time: 3:31. Att: 32,277.
