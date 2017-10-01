Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for Oct. 1

October 01, 2017 06:39 PM

UPDATED October 01, 2017 08:24 PM

Diamondbacks 14, Royals 2

Arizona

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Blanco lf-cf

4

3

3

1

2

0

.246

Pollock cf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.266

1-Negron pr-lf-ss

3

1

1

1

1

0

.160

Goldschmidt 1b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.297

I.Vargas 3b

4

3

3

4

0

0

.308

Martinez rf

2

0

0

0

0

1

.303

Hazelbaker rf

3

1

2

4

1

1

.346

Iannetta c

4

2

1

1

1

0

.254

Mathis c

1

0

0

0

0

1

.215

Drury 2b

5

0

2

1

1

0

.267

Lamb dh

2

0

0

1

0

2

.248

a-Walker ph-dh

1

0

0

0

0

1

.273

c-Descalso ph-dh

1

1

0

0

1

0

.233

Marte ss

2

0

1

0

1

0

.260

2-Herrmann pr-lf

2

2

2

0

0

0

.181

Rosales 3b-1b

5

1

1

0

0

1

.225

Totals

14

16

13

8

8

Royals

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Merrifield 2b

5

0

1

0

0

0

.288

Cabrera dh

3

0

0

0

0

0

.285

b-Gore ph-dh

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Hosmer 1b

1

2

1

1

1

0

.318

Moss 1b

2

0

0

0

0

2

.207

Moustakas 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.272

Cuthbert 3b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.231

Bonifacio rf

4

0

2

0

0

1

.255

Escobar ss

2

0

0

1

0

1

.250

Mondesi ss

2

0

1

0

0

0

.170

Gordon lf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.208

Soler lf

2

0

0

0

0

1

.144

Butera c

3

0

0

0

1

2

.227

Cain cf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.300

Orlando cf

2

0

1

0

0

1

.198

Totals

35

2

6

2

2

10

Arizona

010

144

211

14

16

3

Royals

100

100

000

2

6

1

a-struck out for Lamb in the 5th. b-struck out for Cabrera in the 7th. c-walked for Walker in the 8th. 1-ran for Pollock in the 3rd. 2-ran for Marte in the 6th.

E: Marte 2 (9), I.Vargas (1), Mondesi (1). LOB: Arizona 11, Kansas City 8. 2B: Drury (37), I.Vargas (1), Mondesi (1), Orlando (3). HR: Iannetta (17), off J.Vargas; Hazelbaker (2), off J.Vargas; Hosmer (25), off Ray. RBIs: Blanco (13), Iannetta (43), Drury (63), Lamb (105), Negron (1), I.Vargas 4 (4), Hazelbaker 4 (10), Hosmer (94), Escobar (54). SB: Blanco 3 (15). SF: Lamb.

Runners left in scoring position: Arizona 5 (Iannetta, Rosales, Negron, Walker 2); Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Bonifacio, Cain 2, Orlando). RISP: Arizona 7 for 18; Kansas City 0 for 10. Runners moved up: Negron. GIDP: Mondesi. DP: Arizona 1 (Drury, Negron, Rosales).

Arizona

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Ray

1.2

1

1

1

0

1

23

2.89

Hernandez

0.1

0

0

0

0

0

7

3.11

Hoover

1

1

0

0

0

0

14

3.92

Banda W, 2-3

1.1

1

1

1

2

1

33

5.96

Bracho

1.2

1

0

0

0

5

29

5.66

Chafin

1

0

0

0

0

2

9

3.51

De La Rosa

1

1

0

0

0

0

5

4.21

Rodney

1

1

0

0

0

1

8

4.23

Royals

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

J.Vargas L, 18-11

4

6

6

6

4

4

92

4.16

Buchter

1

0

0

0

0

1

8

2.89

McCarthy

0.2

4

4

2

1

1

32

3.20

Morin

1.1

3

2

2

1

1

27

7.20

Gaviglio

1

1

1

1

2

0

25

4.36

Skoglund

1

2

1

1

0

1

19

9.50

J.Vargas pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored: Bracho 2-0, Morin 2-0.

Umpires: Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild. Time: 3:31. Att: 32,277.

