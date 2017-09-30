Photo gallery: Royals 4, Diamondbacks 3

Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas leans on the shoulder of teammate Eric Hosmer during the playing of a tribute video to Moustakas breaking the team record for most home runs in a season before Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas holds his daughter, Mila, while throwing out the first pitch next to his father, Mike Sr. after being honored in a pregame ceremony for his club record breaking home runs before Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas hug in the dugout after Moustakas came out of the game in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost hugs Mike Moustakas after coming out of the game in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez waits next to the cooler for Jorge Bonifacio to step onto the field to be interviewed and splashed after the teams 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez deposits the Salvy Splash on Jorge Bonifacio after the teams 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost stands next to Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas during the playing of the National Anthem before Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost gives first baseman Eric Hosmer a hug after coming out of the game in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer receives a hug from hitting coach Dale Sveum after Hosmer came out of the game in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar signals to the dugout after hitting a double in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is hugged by Ramon Torres as he relieves Moustakas in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas tips his hat to the cheering crowd as he comes out of the game in sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez gives Mike Moustakas a long hug in the dugout after Moustakas came out of the game in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain tips his helmet to the cheering crowd as he comes out in the sixth inning after hitting a single during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer greets Lorenzo Cain with a big smiles after Cain came out of the game in the sixth inning after hitting a single during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar tips his hat to the cheering crowd as he comes out of the game in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta advances to third before the throw to Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas on a sacrifice fly by Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jake Junis throws in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar throws out Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb at first on a ground out in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb throws out Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas at first on a ground out in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer connects on a single in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas grounds out into a double play to score Lorenzo Cain from third in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a groundout by Mike Moustakas in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar connects on a double in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain steals second ahead of the throw to Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield looks back to the dugout after stealing second in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb tags out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield trying to steal third in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder David Peralta misses on a single by Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain gestured to the dugout after hitting a single in the sixth inning on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Royals’ Jorge Bonifacio, right, is congratulated by Paulo Orlando, center, and Ramon Torres after Bonifacio’s three-run home run in the sixth inning Saturday.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain follows through on a single int he sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas holds up his daughter, Mia, before Saturday's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer, Alcides Escobar, hitting coach Dale Sveum, Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas before Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
