Kansas City Royals box score for Sept. 30

Royals 4, Diamondbacks 3
Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Peralta lf
3
0
2
1
0
1
.293
a-Negron ph-lf-1b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.136
Marte ss
5
0
1
0
0
0
.258
Goldschmidt 1b
3
0
0
0
1
0
.299
Blanco lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.236
c-Drury ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.266
Martinez rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.305
Hazelbaker rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.327
Lamb 3b
3
0
0
0
0
0
.249
Rosales 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.225
Pollock dh
3
2
1
1
1
1
.267
Descalso 2b
4
0
1
1
0
1
.233
Fuentes cf
3
1
0
0
1
0
.235
Mathis c
2
0
1
0
0
1
.216
Herrmann c
1
0
0
0
0
0
.174
b-C.Walker ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.300
2-Vargas pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
.111
Totals
35
3
8
3
3
7
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.289
Cain cf
2
1
1
0
1
1
.301
1-Orlando pr-cf
1
1
0
0
0
0
.190
Hosmer 1b
2
0
1
0
0
0
.317
Cuthbert 1b
2
0
0
0
0
2
.234
Moustakas 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.273
Torres 3b
2
1
1
0
0
1
.243
Bonifacio rf
3
1
1
3
0
1
.253
Moss dh
3
0
0
0
0
2
.208
Escobar ss
2
0
2
0
0
0
.251
Mondesi ss
1
0
0
0
0
1
.157
Gordon lf
2
0
0
0
1
2
.209
Gallagher c
3
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Totals
29
4
7
3
2
11
Arizona
000
011
010
—
3
8
0
Royals
000
103
00x
—
4
7
0
a-struck out for Peralta in the 7th. b-doubled for Herrmann in the 9th. c-struck out for Blanco in the 9th. 1-ran for Cain in the 6th. 2-ran for C.Walker in the 9th.
LOB: Arizona 9, Kansas City 3. 2B: Peralta 2 (31), C.Walker (1), Escobar (36). 3B: Descalso (5). HR: Pollock (14), off Junis; Bonifacio (17), off Bradley. RBIs: Peralta (57), Pollock (49), Descalso (51), Bonifacio 3 (40). SB: Fuentes (4), Merrifield (34), Cain (26). CS: Merrifield (8).
Runners left in scoring position: Arizona 5 (Martinez 2, Descalso, Fuentes, Drury); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Gallagher). RISP: Arizona 1 for 12; Kansas City 1 for 5. Runners moved up: Goldschmidt, Marte, Moustakas, Gallagher. GIDP: Moustakas. DP: Arizona 1 (Descalso, Marte, Goldschmidt).
Arizona
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
T.Walker
5
3
1
1
1
6
76
3.49
Bradley L, 3-3
1.1
4
3
3
1
3
37
1.73
Godley
1.2
0
0
0
0
2
15
3.37
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Junis W, 9-3
6
5
2
2
2
5
97
4.30
Buchter
0.2
1
0
0
0
1
12
2.94
Moylan
0.1
0
0
0
0
0
2
3.49
Soria
1
1
1
1
1
0
25
3.70
Minor S, 6
1
1
0
0
0
1
10
2.55
Blown save: Bradley (6). Holds: Buchter (20), Moylan (24), Soria (20). Inherited runners-scored: Godley 1-0, Moylan 1-0. HBP: Junis (Lamb).
Umpires: Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez. Time: 2:44. Att: 32,727.
