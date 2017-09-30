Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for Sept. 30

September 30, 2017 9:25 PM

Royals 4, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Peralta lf

3

0

2

1

0

1

.293

a-Negron ph-lf-1b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.136

Marte ss

5

0

1

0

0

0

.258

Goldschmidt 1b

3

0

0

0

1

0

.299

Blanco lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.236

c-Drury ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.266

Martinez rf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.305

Hazelbaker rf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.327

Lamb 3b

3

0

0

0

0

0

.249

Rosales 3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.225

Pollock dh

3

2

1

1

1

1

.267

Descalso 2b

4

0

1

1

0

1

.233

Fuentes cf

3

1

0

0

1

0

.235

Mathis c

2

0

1

0

0

1

.216

Herrmann c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.174

b-C.Walker ph

1

0

1

0

0

0

.300

2-Vargas pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

.111

Totals

35

3

8

3

3

7

Royals

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Merrifield 2b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.289

Cain cf

2

1

1

0

1

1

.301

1-Orlando pr-cf

1

1

0

0

0

0

.190

Hosmer 1b

2

0

1

0

0

0

.317

Cuthbert 1b

2

0

0

0

0

2

.234

Moustakas 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.273

Torres 3b

2

1

1

0

0

1

.243

Bonifacio rf

3

1

1

3

0

1

.253

Moss dh

3

0

0

0

0

2

.208

Escobar ss

2

0

2

0

0

0

.251

Mondesi ss

1

0

0

0

0

1

.157

Gordon lf

2

0

0

0

1

2

.209

Gallagher c

3

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Totals

29

4

7

3

2

11

Arizona

000

011

010

3

8

0

Royals

000

103

00x

4

7

0

a-struck out for Peralta in the 7th. b-doubled for Herrmann in the 9th. c-struck out for Blanco in the 9th. 1-ran for Cain in the 6th. 2-ran for C.Walker in the 9th.

LOB: Arizona 9, Kansas City 3. 2B: Peralta 2 (31), C.Walker (1), Escobar (36). 3B: Descalso (5). HR: Pollock (14), off Junis; Bonifacio (17), off Bradley. RBIs: Peralta (57), Pollock (49), Descalso (51), Bonifacio 3 (40). SB: Fuentes (4), Merrifield (34), Cain (26). CS: Merrifield (8).

Runners left in scoring position: Arizona 5 (Martinez 2, Descalso, Fuentes, Drury); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Gallagher). RISP: Arizona 1 for 12; Kansas City 1 for 5. Runners moved up: Goldschmidt, Marte, Moustakas, Gallagher. GIDP: Moustakas. DP: Arizona 1 (Descalso, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

T.Walker

5

3

1

1

1

6

76

3.49

Bradley L, 3-3

1.1

4

3

3

1

3

37

1.73

Godley

1.2

0

0

0

0

2

15

3.37

Royals

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Junis W, 9-3

6

5

2

2

2

5

97

4.30

Buchter

0.2

1

0

0

0

1

12

2.94

Moylan

0.1

0

0

0

0

0

2

3.49

Soria

1

1

1

1

1

0

25

3.70

Minor S, 6

1

1

0

0

0

1

10

2.55

Blown save: Bradley (6). Holds: Buchter (20), Moylan (24), Soria (20). Inherited runners-scored: Godley 1-0, Moylan 1-0. HBP: Junis (Lamb).

Umpires: Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez. Time: 2:44. Att: 32,727.

