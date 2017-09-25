As Royals prepare to say goodbye this week, Ned Yost reflects

Royals manager Ned Yost (left) handed out a championship ring to first baseman Eric Hosmer as baseball commissioner Rob Manfred (second from left) and Royals owner David Glass looked on during a ceremony on Apr. 5, 2016, at Kauffman Stadium. Hosmer is one of the players who could be leaving the Royals in free agency this offseason. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com