Royals come up just short against the White Sox in 7-6 loss

Fighting for survival in the American League wild-card race, and facing a near impossible task in the season’s final days, the Royals were dealt the strangest blow of all on Friday night:

They lost a game in the ninth inning when an opposing right fielder stumbled on the game’s climactic play, prompting an aggressive maneuver from third-base coach Mike Jirschele.

In the moments after a 7-6 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, after Whit Merrifield was cut down at home by a powerful throw from Chicago’s Avisail Garcia, after the game ended on a wild 9-2-4-6 double play, that was the oddest part of all.

Jirschele would not have sent Merrifield home from second had the strong-armed Garcia not stumbled as he charged in to field a line shot from the bat of Lorenzo Cain. Jirschele had seen Merrifield hold up a split second to make sure he was not doubled off on a line drive. But then Garcia went to his knees for a moment and Jirschele waved his arm.

“I think once he saw him slip, he was waving me the whole way,” Merrifield said. “He made a good play. If he slipped and got up and made that throw, tip your hat to him. That’s a good play.”

The bizarre nature of the finish, of the rare style of Garcia’s recovery, did little to ease the sting of this loss. On the first night of a three-game series in Chicago, the Royals (75-78) frittered away a 6-2 lead, had two men thrown out at home plate (Alex Gordon was thrown out by Garcia in the sixth) and dropped to 1-3 against the youthful White Sox (62-91) in September. As a clubhouse relived the final moments in the ninth, the Royals fell 4 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins, who won again, with just nine games to play.

“We need all these games down the stretch and to lose that one the way we did was tough,” Cain said. “But that’s how the season’s been going for us.”

The Royals are not eliminated yet. But that day could come soon.

As he sat in his office after the loss, Royals manager Ned Yost did not fault Jirschele for his aggressiveness at third base. And while Gordon was out by a few steps in the sixth, the slip by Garcia changed the complexion of the play in the ninth. Kansas City had one of its best base runners zooming around third base and a outfielder momentarily on the ground. The decision fit their usual brand: Force the other team to make a play. Even with Melky Cabrera and Eric Hosmer coming up and just one out in the inning.

“No doubt,” Yost said, defending the decision. “You have the guy that’s leading the league in stolen bases and can run. No doubt.”

If there was a genuine mistake in the ninth inning, it actually came just moments after Merrifield was tagged in the back before his hand reached home plate. After singling to right, Cain hesitated to take an extra base when the throw went home. It proved costly when he was thrown out at second to end the game.

“My fault,” Cain said. “I should have kept going. I hesitated. I gotta keep running in that situation.”

The drama in the final moments also obscured the most prominent reason for the loss: the performance of starter Jason Hammel, who allowed seven runs in 3 1/3 innings and could not preserve a 6-2 lead.

“Embarrassingly bad,” Hammel said. “This team did not deserve to lose that game. … That’s my ‘L’, it’s not the Royals’ ‘L’.”

Once upon a time, Hammel was the late reinforcement for the starting rotation when tragedy struck late in the offseason. As the curtain looms in his first season, his numbers have tilted back toward ghastly. On Friday, he was drilled, his season ERA spiking to 5.32. In five starts this month, the veteran right-hander has permitted 24 runs in 25 innings.

The decisive sequence came in a five-run fourth inning. Hammel could not execute pitches in the strike zone, and the result was a quick demise and wasted offensive performance against White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez.

The Royals had built a 6-2 lead in the top of the third when errors from Chicago second baseman Yoan Moncada and shortstop Tim Anderson lit the fuse in a six-run explosion. The inning had begun with a solo homer from Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar, his sixth of the year. But then Gordon reached on Moncada’s gaffe, Merrifield singled to right, and Anderson botched a line drive, dropping the baseball and throwing wildly to first base.

The bases loaded and nobody out, the Royals would score once on an RBI single from Cabrera and twice on another single from Hosmer. The offense would settle for six runs after a double play and two-out wild pitch.

Hammel could not preserve the four-run lead. In a fourth inning that appeared to combust in seconds, he surrendered an RBI double and a pair of two-run blasts to Matt Davidson and Moncada.

Davidson, a rookie, hammered a slider to left-center for his 26th homer, another glaring reminder of the gaudy power totals all around baseball. Moncada, another first-year player, caught up to a fastball and crushed a two-run shot over the wall in center field.

The Royals trailed 7-2. Yet Yost believed with reliable bullpen work his team would have an opportunity to score two runs in the final innings.

“Our bullpen held,” Yost said. “But our two runs were both thrown out by Garcia.”

White Sox 7, Royals 6

Royals AB R H BI W K Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .291 Cain cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .303 Cabrera rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .292 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .320 Perez c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .269 Butera c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Moss dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Escobar ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .249 Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .211 Totals 38 6 13 4 0 2

Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg. Sanchez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .263 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .237 Abreu 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .305 Delmonico lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .330 Narvaez c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .275 Anderson ss 3 2 1 1 0 1 .263 Davidson dh 4 1 2 3 0 1 .222 Engel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .177 Totals 33 7 10 7 2 7

Royals 006 000 000 — 6 13 1 Chicago 020 500 00x — 7 10 2

E: Merrifield (12), Moncada (8), Anderson (27). LOB: Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B: Gordon (20), Abreu (41), Narvaez (10), Davidson (15). HR: Escobar (6), off Lopez; Davidson (26), off Hammel; Moncada (8), off Hammel. RBIs: Cabrera (83), Hosmer 2 (91), Escobar (51), Sanchez (55), Moncada 2 (22), Anderson (55), Davidson 3 (67). SB: Merrifield (33). Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Moustakas); Chicago 4 (Moncada, Garcia 2, Narvaez). RISP: Kansas City 5 for 8; Chicago 2 for 10. Runners moved up: Moustakas, Delmonico, Sanchez. LIDP: Garcia, Davidson. GIDP: Moustakas. DP: Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Escobar), (Hosmer); Chicago 3 (Moncada, Anderson, Abreu), (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu), (Garcia, Narvaez, Anderson).

Royals I H R ER W K P ERA Hammel, L, 8-13 3.1 8 7 7 0 4 68 5.32 Cahill 0.2 1 0 0 2 0 22 4.75 Moylan 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.59 Buchter 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.05 Herrera 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 4.55 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.74

Chicago I H R ER W K P ERA Lopez W, 3-3 6.1 10 6 2 0 0 97 4.54 Bummer 1.1 1 0 0 0 1 21 4.95 Alburquerque 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.14 Minaya S, 6 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 4.87