Father of Royals’ Raul Mondesi sentenced to prison for corruption in Dominican Republic

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

September 20, 2017 8:31 PM

Former major-leaguer Raul Mondesi, father of Royals infielder Raul A. Mondesi, was sentenced to eight years in prison and fined 60 million pesos (approximately $1.25 million) for corruption in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to news reports.

The elder Mondesi was mayor of San Cristobal, a town about 15 miles west of the capital of Santo Domingo, during 2010-16. The local court found him guilty of associating with criminal activity and putting the town’s resources in jeopardy during his tenure, CDN reported.

Mondesi, 46, was also barred from campaiging for political office for 10 years.

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

