    Pioneering umpire Bob Motley, 94, died Thursday, according to his son, Byron. Motley was born in Alabama, the sixth of eight children to a sharecropper and his wife. After serving in World War II, Motley moved to Kansas City, becoming the first black umpire in 1947 in the Ban Johnson League. In 1948, he umpired his first game in the Negro Leagues. In 1990, Motley helped start the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with Bob Kendrick. (Music: Disquiet by Kevin MacLeod)

Bob Motley’s service set for Sept. 26 in Kansas City

By Blair Kerkhoff

September 19, 2017 3:30 PM

The visitation and funeral for former Negro Leagues umpire Bob Motley is scheduled for Sept. 26 at St. Monica Church, 1616 Paseo, in Kansas City.

Motley was the last living umpire to have worked in the Negro Leagues when he died last Thursday at age 94. He was a fixture in the Kansas City sports scene and helped found the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum here in 1990.

The visitation begins at 9 a.m., and the service starts at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

