Bob Motley’s service set for Sept. 26 in Kansas City

The visitation and funeral for former Negro Leagues umpire Bob Motley is scheduled for Sept. 26 at St. Monica Church, 1616 Paseo, in Kansas City.
Motley was the last living umpire to have worked in the Negro Leagues when he died last Thursday at age 94. He was a fixture in the Kansas City sports scene and helped found the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum here in 1990.
The visitation begins at 9 a.m., and the service starts at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
