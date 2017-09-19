Bob Motley’s service set for Sept. 26 in Kansas City

More Videos 0:55 Royals thought Scott Alexander was best option Pause 1:44 Whit Merrifield on being consistent and getting better swings on pitches 1:25 Royals' Ned Yost still sees hope for this season 3:46 Alex Gordon is one of bottom two hitters in the Royals' lineup 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 1:38 This Westport bar isn't afraid to cater to a diverse crowd 0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 1:31 City councilman Jermaine Reed, a member of the KCI terminal selection committee, discusses problems with the process Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Umpiring pioneer Bob Motley dies at age 94 Pioneering umpire Bob Motley, 94, died Thursday, according to his son, Byron. Motley was born in Alabama, the sixth of eight children to a sharecropper and his wife. After serving in World War II, Motley moved to Kansas City, becoming the first black umpire in 1947 in the Ban Johnson League. In 1948, he umpired his first game in the Negro Leagues. In 1990, Motley helped start the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with Bob Kendrick. (Music: Disquiet by Kevin MacLeod) Tammy Ljungblad and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

