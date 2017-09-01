More Videos

    Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985.

Charting Mike Moustakas’ record-breaking home run season

By Rustin Dodd

September 01, 2017 8:31 PM

Thirty-two years later, Steve Balboni’s record is finally dead. Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas hit his 37th homer of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 20, eclipsing the single-season franchise mark. Moustakas’ record-breaking homer came in the Royals’ 151st game of the year. Here is how he reached 37.

#

Date

Pitcher

Team

Inn

RBI

Pitch (Count)

1

4-3-17

Ervin Santana

@MIN

4th

1

5 (2-2)

2

4-6-17

Kyle Gibson

@MIN

6th

1

3 (1-1)

3

4-9-17

Lance McCullers

@HOU

6th

1

6 (2-2)

4

4-14-17

J.C. Ramirez

LAA

1st

2

1 (0-0)

5

4-15-17

Jose Alvarez

LAA

8th

1

3 (1-1)

6

4-23-17

Yu Darvish

@TEX

3rd

1

2 (0-1)

7

4-25-17

Chris Beck

@CHW

9th

1

2 (1-0)

8

5–09-17

Diego Moreno

@TBR

12th

1

6 (1-2)

9

5-14-17

Kevin Gausman

BAL

4th

3

5 (3-1)

10

5-18-17

Jordan Montgomery

NYY

5th

3

1 (0-0)

11

5-23-17

Chasen Shreve

@NYY

8th

2

3 (1-1)

12

5-26-17

Mike Clevinger

@CLE

5th

1

2 (1-0)

13

5-27-17

Shawn Armstrong

@CLE

9th

1

1 (0-0)

14

6-2-17

Josh Tomlin

CLE

8th

1

1 (0-0)

15

6-6-17

Ken Giles

HOU

9th

2

2 (0-1)

16

6-11-17

Dinelson Lamet

@SDP

1st

3

1 (0-0)

17

6-11-17

Jose Torres

@SDP

9th

1

4 (1-2)

18

6-14-17

Johnny Cueto

@SFG

2nd

1

7 (3-2)

19

6-20-17

Chris Sale

BOS

2nd

1

2 (1-0)

20

6-28-17

Daniel Norris

@DET

4th

1

2 (1-0)

21

6-30-17

Ervin Santana

MIN

6th

1

6 (2-2)

22

7-01-17

Jose Berrios

MIN

4th

1

4 (1-2)

23

7-03-17

Andrew Moore

@SEA

2nd

1

3 (1-1)

24

7-04-17

Felix Hernandez

@SEA

4th

2

1 (0-0)

25

7-05-17

Ariel Miranda

@SEA

1st

2

3 (0-2)

26

7-21-17

James Shields

CHW

4th

1

1 (0-0)

27

7-22-17

David Holmberg

CHW

6th

1

2 (0-1)

28

7-22-17

Brad Goldberg

CHW

8th

1

2 (1-0)

29

7-24-17

Drew VerHagen

@DET

12th

1

4 (1-2)

30

7-28-17

Rick Porcello

@BOS

4th

3

9 (3-2)

31

8-06-17

Nick Vincent

SEA

8th

2

4 (2-1)

32

8-07-17

Carlos Martinez

STL

2nd

1

4 (1-2)

33

8-11-17

Reynaldo Lopez

@CHW

4th

1

7 (2-2)

34

8-11-17

Reynaldo Lopez

@CHW

6th

1

6 (2-2)

35

8-15-17

Blake Treinen

@OAK

8th　

1

3 (2-0)

36

9-01-17

Dillon Gee

@MIN

3rd

3

6 (2-2)

37

9-20-17

Carlos Ramirez

@TOR

6th

1

3 (2-0)

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

