Charting Mike Moustakas’ record-breaking home run season

More Videos 2:11 Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37 Pause 1:10 Umpiring pioneer Bob Motley dies at age 94 0:55 Royals thought Scott Alexander was best option 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 2:04 New help for interns who think they were sexually harassed 2:05 New $1 billion KCI Airport terminal to be designed and built by Maryland-based Edgemoor 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 0:46 Kelce's penalties? Chiefs coach Andy Reid tires of the questions 0:56 Travis Kelce: 'Felt like we got a little conservative' 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37 Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985. Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star