Charting Mike Moustakas’ record-breaking home run season

Thirty-two years later, Steve Balboni’s record is finally dead. Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas hit his 37th homer of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 20, eclipsing the single-season franchise mark. Moustakas’ record-breaking homer came in the Royals’ 151st game of the year. Here is how he reached 37.
Date
Pitcher
Team
Inn
RBI
Pitch (Count)
1
4-3-17
Ervin Santana
@MIN
4th
1
5 (2-2)
2
4-6-17
Kyle Gibson
@MIN
6th
1
3 (1-1)
3
4-9-17
Lance McCullers
@HOU
6th
1
6 (2-2)
4
4-14-17
J.C. Ramirez
LAA
1st
2
1 (0-0)
5
4-15-17
Jose Alvarez
LAA
8th
1
3 (1-1)
6
4-23-17
Yu Darvish
@TEX
3rd
1
2 (0-1)
7
4-25-17
Chris Beck
@CHW
9th
1
2 (1-0)
8
5–09-17
Diego Moreno
@TBR
12th
1
6 (1-2)
9
5-14-17
Kevin Gausman
BAL
4th
3
5 (3-1)
10
5-18-17
Jordan Montgomery
NYY
5th
3
1 (0-0)
11
5-23-17
Chasen Shreve
@NYY
8th
2
3 (1-1)
12
5-26-17
Mike Clevinger
@CLE
5th
1
2 (1-0)
13
5-27-17
Shawn Armstrong
@CLE
9th
1
1 (0-0)
14
6-2-17
Josh Tomlin
CLE
8th
1
1 (0-0)
15
6-6-17
Ken Giles
HOU
9th
2
2 (0-1)
16
6-11-17
Dinelson Lamet
@SDP
1st
3
1 (0-0)
17
6-11-17
Jose Torres
@SDP
9th
1
4 (1-2)
18
6-14-17
Johnny Cueto
@SFG
2nd
1
7 (3-2)
19
6-20-17
Chris Sale
BOS
2nd
1
2 (1-0)
20
6-28-17
Daniel Norris
@DET
4th
1
2 (1-0)
21
6-30-17
Ervin Santana
MIN
6th
1
6 (2-2)
22
7-01-17
Jose Berrios
MIN
4th
1
4 (1-2)
23
7-03-17
Andrew Moore
@SEA
2nd
1
3 (1-1)
24
7-04-17
Felix Hernandez
@SEA
4th
2
1 (0-0)
25
7-05-17
Ariel Miranda
@SEA
1st
2
3 (0-2)
26
7-21-17
James Shields
CHW
4th
1
1 (0-0)
27
7-22-17
David Holmberg
CHW
6th
1
2 (0-1)
28
7-22-17
Brad Goldberg
CHW
8th
1
2 (1-0)
29
7-24-17
Drew VerHagen
@DET
12th
1
4 (1-2)
30
7-28-17
Rick Porcello
@BOS
4th
3
9 (3-2)
31
8-06-17
Nick Vincent
SEA
8th
2
4 (2-1)
32
8-07-17
Carlos Martinez
STL
2nd
1
4 (1-2)
33
8-11-17
Reynaldo Lopez
@CHW
4th
1
7 (2-2)
34
8-11-17
Reynaldo Lopez
@CHW
6th
1
6 (2-2)
35
8-15-17
Blake Treinen
@OAK
8th
1
3 (2-0)
36
9-01-17
Dillon Gee
@MIN
3rd
3
6 (2-2)
37
9-20-17
Carlos Ramirez
@TOR
6th
1
3 (2-0)
