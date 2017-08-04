Royals’ Salvador Perez aggravates right side, undergoes MRI

Royals catcher Salvador Perez underwent an MRI on his right side after experiencing discomfort in a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Royals manager Ned Yost said the team would know more about Perez’s status on Saturday morning.

Perez exited the game after striking out to end the sixth inning. He has previously battled tightness and soreness in the muscles near his left and right rib cage this season. On Friday, he aggravated the right side, Yost said.

“It’s a different spot,” Yost said. “So it’s a little more concerning, but we’ll know more by tomorrow.”

Perez suffered discomfort in his left side in early June. He battled a similar issue in his right side during the Royals’ recent road trip. At that time, the club called the issue “right-side rib tightness.”

“We don’t know right now,” Yost said. “He’s over getting an MRI, so we’ll know more tomorrow.”