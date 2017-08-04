After the Royals dropped the second game of a four-game set at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, manager Ned Yost did not have a solid diagnosis on catcher Salvador Perez. He was removed in the seventh inning after striking out on on Aug 4, 2017. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star
After the Royals dropped the second game of a four-game set at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, manager Ned Yost did not have a solid diagnosis on catcher Salvador Perez. He was removed in the seventh inning after striking out on on Aug 4, 2017. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Royals

Royals’ Salvador Perez aggravates right side, undergoes MRI

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

August 04, 2017 10:50 PM

Royals catcher Salvador Perez underwent an MRI on his right side after experiencing discomfort in a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Royals manager Ned Yost said the team would know more about Perez’s status on Saturday morning.

Perez exited the game after striking out to end the sixth inning. He has previously battled tightness and soreness in the muscles near his left and right rib cage this season. On Friday, he aggravated the right side, Yost said.

“It’s a different spot,” Yost said. “So it’s a little more concerning, but we’ll know more by tomorrow.”

Perez suffered discomfort in his left side in early June. He battled a similar issue in his right side during the Royals’ recent road trip. At that time, the club called the issue “right-side rib tightness.”

“We don’t know right now,” Yost said. “He’s over getting an MRI, so we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Five things to know about Royals catcher Salvador Perez

The Royals signed Salvador Perez as a 16-year-old catcher out of Valencia, the third-largest city in Venezuela, in 2006.

Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel 'did not feel good' in Friday's loss to Mariners

View More Video