Photo gallery: Royals 6, Mariners 4

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss is congratulated after his eighth inning solo home run during Thursday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Cahill throws in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo throws during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Melky Cabrera reaches first on a chopper in from top the plate as the throw bounces off Cabrera in front of Seattle Mariners first baseman Danny Valencia in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Cahill waits for Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager to round the bases on a solo home run in the second inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Jarrod Dyson tips his helmet to the cheering crowd as he steps up to the plate for his first at bat in the second inning in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Jarrod Dyson signals to the dugout after reaching on a single in the second inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia is caught in a rundown by Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the second inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager scores on a solo home run in the second inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The ball bounces away from Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas for an error, allowing Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura to reach first in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Cahill tosses out Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz at first to end the top of the first inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners right fielder Ben Gamel runs down an out on Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield to end the third inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia connects on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia follows through on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The home run ball of Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia bounces to the right of the foul pole in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost argues with home plate umpire Larry Vanover after Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia's home run was ruled fair on review in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Yost was ejected during the argument.
Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss got a hug from Mike Moustakas after Moss hit the first of his two home runs Thursday — a two-run blast in the fifth inning — in a 6-4 win against the Mariners at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar wears a tribute to the late Kansas City Royals' pitcher Yordano Ventura during Thursday's baseball game against his former team at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss watches his two run home run in the fifth inning in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor throws in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Guillermo Heredia follows through on an RBI single to score Danny Valencia in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia scores on a single by Guillermo Heredia in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Danny Valencia reaches back to tag out Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer on a double play in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain steals second under Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano tags out Kansas City Royals' Melky Cabrera before throwing to first for a double play on Eric Hosmer in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas follows through on a single to score Lorenzo Cain in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain scores in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino on a single by Mike Moustakas in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Ryan Buchter celebrates getting Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager to ground out to end the top of the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon lays down a sacrifice bunt to move Alcides Escobar to second in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on a single in the seventh inning before beating out the throw to first during Thursday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain connects on a single in the seventh inning to score Alcides Escobar during Thursday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is greeted after scoring on a single by Lorenzo Cain in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Melky Cabrera follows through on an RBI single to score Whit Merrifield in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield scores past Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino on a hit by Melky Cabrera in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain is tagged out by Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano on a rundown in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain gets a thumbs up from Mike Moustakas after Cain was caught in a rundown in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Melky Cabrera acknowledges the cheers from fans and teammates after making a catch in foul territory against the wall for an out on Seattle Mariners' Guillermo Heredia in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss is congratulated by Alcides Escobar after his eighth inning solo home run during Thursday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas backhands a groundout by Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel in the ninth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera picks up a chopper by Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz before throwing Cruz out at first to end the game with a 6-4 Royals win during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera throws to first for the final out on a groundout by Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz in the ninth inning for a 6-4 win by the Royals during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez inundates Brandon Moss with ice water after the teams 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Marcelo Claure, CEO of Sprint Corporation, throws out the first pitch before Thursday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
