Royals starter Jason Vargas allowed three runs in the bottom of the second inning of Wednesday’s game in Baltimore, which was delayed by rain in the third inning.
Royals starter Jason Vargas allowed three runs in the bottom of the second inning of Wednesday’s game in Baltimore, which was delayed by rain in the third inning. Gail Burton The Associated Press
Royals starter Jason Vargas allowed three runs in the bottom of the second inning of Wednesday’s game in Baltimore, which was delayed by rain in the third inning. Gail Burton The Associated Press

Royals

Royals’ game in Baltimore is delayed by rain

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

August 02, 2017 7:05 PM

BALTIMORE

A driving rainstorm forced a weather delay during the third inning of the Royals’ game against the Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday night.

The Royals (55-50) were trailing 3-0 after starting pitcher Jason Vargas allowed three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Kansas City is concluding a nine-game road trip through Detroit, Boston and Baltimore.

The Royals will open a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ned Yost on Lorenzo Cain: 'His legs are a little beat-up'

Ned Yost on Lorenzo Cain: 'His legs are a little beat-up' 0:27

Ned Yost on Lorenzo Cain: 'His legs are a little beat-up'
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL
Drew Butera and Peter Moylan try appetizers at Pie Hole 7:12

Drew Butera and Peter Moylan try appetizers at Pie Hole

View More Video