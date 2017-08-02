Royals’ game in Baltimore is delayed by rain

A driving rainstorm forced a weather delay during the third inning of the Royals’ game against the Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday night.
The Royals (55-50) were trailing 3-0 after starting pitcher Jason Vargas allowed three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Kansas City is concluding a nine-game road trip through Detroit, Boston and Baltimore.
The Royals will open a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments