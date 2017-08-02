Royals’ Cheslor Cuthbert homers for Omaha as he restarts rehab stint

Infielder Cheslor Cuthbert restarted a rehab assignment at Class AAA Omaha on Tuesday, finishing 1 for 5 with a solo homer in a 9-1 victory over Fresno.

Cuthbert can remain on the rehab assignment for 20 days. He previously went out on a rehab stint on July 17 after spending time on the disabled list with a sprained wrist. But his time in Omaha was interrupted by a foul ball off the foot, Royals officials said. Cuthbert was returned from the assignment, which allowed his 20-day clock to reset once he returned to Omaha.

Cuthbert remains out of options, meaning he cannot be sent to the minor leagues without being placed through waivers and exposed to other teams. That problem, however, does not come into play when Cuthbert is on a rehab assignment, which should allow him to get consistent playing time for the next three weeks. The Royals will also be able to expand their rosters in September, which will alleviate any roster-crunch issues.

Cuthbert is batting .196 with a .221 on-base percentage and one homer for the Royals this season while seeing limited playing time. After filling in for an injured Mike Moustakas at third base last season, he has found it difficult to get consistent plate appearances this year.