He’s done with his duty as press secretary at the White House. So on Tuesday, Kansas City local Josh Earnest took in a leisurely evening game, watching the Royals play the Orioles in Baltimore. Royals reporter Rustin Dodd chats with him about the baseball season, life after the White House, and who would play him had he been featured on Saturday Night Live. Rustin Dodd and Brittany Peterson The Kansas City Star and McClatchy
He’s done with his duty as press secretary at the White House. So on Tuesday, Kansas City local Josh Earnest took in a leisurely evening game, watching the Royals play the Orioles in Baltimore. Royals reporter Rustin Dodd chats with him about the baseball season, life after the White House, and who would play him had he been featured on Saturday Night Live. Rustin Dodd and Brittany Peterson The Kansas City Star and McClatchy

Royals

Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest catches up with Royals in Baltimore

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

August 02, 2017 10:34 AM

BALTIMORE

These days, Josh Earnest has a lot more time to watch baseball.

Earnest, a Kansas City native and former press secretary under President Obama, is done doing daily briefings for the White House press corps and working intense, around-the-clock hours. He’s filled much of the time with family, he says. But a lot of it with baseball, too.

A lifelong Kansas City fan who sipped from a Royals coffee mug during briefings and touted his fandom on Twitter, Earnest said he’s been able to keep up with the club on a nightly basis, rather than rely on updates on his phone or newspaper stories the next day. The most enjoyable part: Watching the surge following a sluggish start for the Royals.

“Watching this team demonstrate some real mental toughness after that tough stretch,” Earnest said. “And to be able to focus on some perspective, recognize that it’s a long season with a lot of games.”

On Tuesday night, he came to see the club in person, enjoying a game at Camden Yards. Earnest caught up briefly with Royals manager Ned Yost, whom he hosted during the team’s White House house visit last summer. He also stopped for a moment to chat with The Star about his Royals fandom, the resilience of the 2017 team, life after the White House and a little “Saturday Night Live.”

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video