Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

He’s done with his duty as press secretary at the White House. So on Tuesday, Kansas City local Josh Earnest took in a leisurely evening game, watching the Royals play the Orioles in Baltimore. Royals reporter Rustin Dodd chats with him about the baseball season, life after the White House, and who would play him had he been featured on Saturday Night Live.