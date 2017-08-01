Kansas City Royals box score for August 1

Orioles 7, Royals 2
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
4
0
1
1
0
0
.295
Cain cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.272
Bonifacio lf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.258
Cabrera rf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.291
Hosmer 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.323
Perez c
4
0
1
1
0
1
.286
Moustakas 3b
2
0
0
0
1
0
.274
Torres 3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.254
Moss dh
3
0
0
0
0
1
.205
Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
.230
Gordon lf-cf
3
1
1
0
0
1
.204
Totals
32
2
5
2
1
6
Orioles
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Jones cf
5
0
2
1
0
0
.271
Machado 3b
5
1
3
0
0
0
.250
Schoop 2b
5
2
2
1
0
1
.308
Davis 1b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.223
Mancini lf
3
0
1
1
1
1
.298
Gentry lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Beckham ss
4
2
2
0
0
1
.262
Smith dh
3
2
2
3
0
1
.269
Castillo c
4
0
1
1
0
1
.280
Rickard rf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.257
Totals
37
7
15
7
2
6
Royals
001
000
001
—
2
5
0
Orioles
200
130
10x
—
7
15
1
E: Castillo (4). LOB: Kansas City 4, Baltimore 9. 2B: Cabrera (18), Perez (20), Machado (24), Mancini (17), Beckham (6), Smith (15), Rickard (11). RBIs: Merrifield (46), Perez (65), Jones (52), Schoop (78), Mancini (57), Smith 3 (26), Castillo (33). SB: Gordon (5).
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Torres); Baltimore 3 (Jones 2, Smith). RISP: Kansas City 2 for 4; Baltimore 6 for 11. Runners moved up: Castillo, Rickard. GIDP: Mancini. DP: Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer).
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Kennedy L, 4-7
4
8
4
4
1
2
92
4.60
Alexander
2
5
2
2
1
2
36
2.30
Feliz
1
2
1
1
0
1
27
4.93
Buchter
1
0
0
0
0
1
13
2.88
Orioles
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Bundy W, 10-8
8
3
1
0
1
5
93
4.24
Brach
1
2
1
1
0
1
23
2.78
Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored: Alexander 1-1. HBP: Kennedy (Smith).
Umpires: Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Ted Barrett. Time: 2:54. Att: 20,931.
