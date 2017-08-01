Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for August 1

August 01, 2017 9:18 PM

Orioles 7, Royals 2

Royals

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Merrifield 2b

4

0

1

1

0

0

.295

Cain cf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.272

Bonifacio lf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.258

Cabrera rf

4

1

1

0

0

1

.291

Hosmer 1b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.323

Perez c

4

0

1

1

0

1

.286

Moustakas 3b

2

0

0

0

1

0

.274

Torres 3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.254

Moss dh

3

0

0

0

0

1

.205

Escobar ss

3

0

0

0

0

1

.230

Gordon lf-cf

3

1

1

0

0

1

.204

Totals

32

2

5

2

1

6

Orioles

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Jones cf

5

0

2

1

0

0

.271

Machado 3b

5

1

3

0

0

0

.250

Schoop 2b

5

2

2

1

0

1

.308

Davis 1b

4

0

1

0

1

1

.223

Mancini lf

3

0

1

1

1

1

.298

Gentry lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.200

Beckham ss

4

2

2

0

0

1

.262

Smith dh

3

2

2

3

0

1

.269

Castillo c

4

0

1

1

0

1

.280

Rickard rf

4

0

1

0

0

0

.257

Totals

37

7

15

7

2

6

Royals

001

000

001

2

5

0

Orioles

200

130

10x

7

15

1

E: Castillo (4). LOB: Kansas City 4, Baltimore 9. 2B: Cabrera (18), Perez (20), Machado (24), Mancini (17), Beckham (6), Smith (15), Rickard (11). RBIs: Merrifield (46), Perez (65), Jones (52), Schoop (78), Mancini (57), Smith 3 (26), Castillo (33). SB: Gordon (5).

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Torres); Baltimore 3 (Jones 2, Smith). RISP: Kansas City 2 for 4; Baltimore 6 for 11. Runners moved up: Castillo, Rickard. GIDP: Mancini. DP: Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer).

Royals

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Kennedy L, 4-7

4

8

4

4

1

2

92

4.60

Alexander

2

5

2

2

1

2

36

2.30

Feliz

1

2

1

1

0

1

27

4.93

Buchter

1

0

0

0

0

1

13

2.88

Orioles

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Bundy W, 10-8

8

3

1

0

1

5

93

4.24

Brach

1

2

1

1

0

1

23

2.78

Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored: Alexander 1-1. HBP: Kennedy (Smith).

Umpires: Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Ted Barrett. Time: 2:54. Att: 20,931.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drew Butera and Peter Moylan try appetizers at Pie Hole

Drew Butera and Peter Moylan try appetizers at Pie Hole 7:12

Drew Butera and Peter Moylan try appetizers at Pie Hole
Watch Melky Cabrera reunite with Royals during BP 1:46

Watch Melky Cabrera reunite with Royals during BP
Ned Yost on Melky Cabrera: 'He's an outstanding run producer' 1:03

Ned Yost on Melky Cabrera: 'He's an outstanding run producer'

View More Video