Royals’ offense goes dormant in 2-1 loss to the Orioles

In the hours before the trade deadline passed on Monday afternoon, Royals manager Ned Yost convened inside an office with members of his coaching staff. Among the topics: What to do with a new offensive piece.
One day earlier, the club acquired outfielder Melky Cabrera from the Chicago White Sox, and Yost envisioned sliding the veteran switch-hitter into the second spot in the batting order. But as Yost pondered the decision on Monday, a consensus formed among members of the staff.
Cabrera was well suited to bat third, which would allow Yost to move center fielder Lorenzo Cain into the two-hole, maximizing the speed at the top of the lineup. The new-look Royals batting order would make its debut on Monday evening in the first game against the Baltimore Orioles.
That, at least, was the plan. In a 2-1 loss, a surging offensive unit would be silenced, the plan would go awry (for a night), and a familiar scapegoat surfaced in the final moments.
On a Monday night at Camden Yards, the Royals transformed Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez, a sagging veteran, into a frontline starter. They lost when reliever Joakim Soria threw a 1-2 change-up to Orioles left fielder Craig Gentry in the bottom of the ninth and watched the pitch get whacked up the middle for a walk-off single.
Taking over in a tie game, Soria surrendered three singles in the inning, including two with two outs. The performance resulted in his third loss of the season as his ERA jumped to 3.35 in 48 appearances.
“They found holes,” Royals manager Ned Yost.
The Royals (55-49) remained two games behind first-place Cleveland, which dropped a game in Boston. They finished July with a 16-10 mark. In the moments after the loss, Soria continued his season-long practice of not talking to reporters.
He adopted the policy in April coming off a frustrating season in 2016. He has maintained it during a 2017 season that is hard to pin down. For 45 2/3 innings, he has been a solid reliever pitching in a crucial eight-inning role. He has struck out 55 hitters, issued just 14 walks and allowed just one home run. Before Monday night, he had been nearly perfect pitching in tie games, holding opponents to a .119 batting average in 46 plate appearances.
Yet, he has also been tagged with seven blown saves and allowed more than 70 percent of his runs in high-leverage situations. After the addition of reliever Brandon Maurer, Soria’s spot in the eighth inning could be in jeopardy with a run of bad outings. That decision will come later.
On Monday, he was tasked with pitching the ninth inning in a tie game because Yost opted for right-handed specialist Peter Moylan in the eighth against a right-handed dominant middle of the order from Baltimore.
“Normally we pitch Jack in the eighth, but we had Moylan hot there,” Yost said. “The bottom of the order is where they start to pinch hit … and we didn’t want to put Moylan in that situation.”
The final inning offered a painful finish. Yet the game was lost in the course of the first eight.
Riding a torrid July wave, and energized by the acquisition of Cabrera on Sunday, the Royals finally had a listless night at the plate. They let the trade deadline pass in the afternoon, content after making one deal for pitching depth and another for the bat of Cabrera.
They hit a wall against the Orioles, scratching out just one run on five hits. They wasted a strong final line from Danny Duffy, who surrendered one run in seven innings, dropping his ERA to 3.42.
“Both teams,” Yost said, “the starting pitchers were really on.”
For most of the night, Duffy dueled with an unlikely partner, matching scoreless innings with Baltimore’s Jimenez, who entered with an ERA a shade under a touchdown. By the end, Duffy had departed after 106 pitches, giving way to Moylan in the eighth. The bullpen held the score in place until the ninth.
“I felt like I had really good stuff, but I didn’t pitch very well,” Duffy said. “I was bailed out by my defense a few times — and made some good pitches when I had to. But that was probably the least impressive seven-inning, one-run outing I’ve ever had.”
The Royals built a 1-0 lead in the first. It would not hold. For four innings, the Orioles stepped in the box against Duffy and tested the outer reaches of Camden Yards.
Manny Machado roped a double to left field in the first before Duffy maneuvered out of the inning.
One inning later, Baltimore’s Chris Davis sent a drive to deep left-center with a man on base. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain galloped back toward the wall and leaped to make the play. He hauled in the baseball near the top of the wall, saving a two-run homer.
“I didn’t have to jump high for it,” Cain said. “But I jumped just enough to make the play and pull it back in.”
Duffy finally yielded a run in the fifth, allowing a two-out double to Machado and an RBI single to Jonathan Schoop, a pest in the middle of the Orioles’ lineup. On an 0-2 count, Duffy attempted to bury a change-up away. Schoop reached down and poked the offering into center field, scoring Machado from second base.
“It’s just ironic that was what scored the run,” Duffy said. “Because they scalded a couple of baseballs that were caught.”
The Royals, meanwhile, took a 1-0 lead in the first when Eric Hosmer scored Cain with a double to left field. From there, the offense was handcuffed by Jimenez, a 33-year-old with a 6.93 ERA and a recent track record of handling the Royals. Last June, Jimenez entered a start here with a 6.59 ERA. He exited having allowed one run in five innings in a 9-1 victory — a game most famous for a brawl incited by Machado and Royals starter Yordano Ventura.
This time, Jimenez survived seven innings. The Royals were cooled off on their first night at Camden Yards.
“He has like eight pitches,” Cain said. “Cutter, slider, splitter, all kind of pitches. He definitely knows how to keep you off balance. He kept the ball down tonight, and that was the biggest difference.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Orioles 2, Royals 1
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.295
Cain cf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.274
Cabrera rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.292
Hosmer 1b
3
0
2
1
1
0
.323
Perez c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Moustakas 3b
3
0
1
0
0
1
.275
Moss dh
2
0
0
0
1
0
.208
Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
.232
Gordon lf
3
0
1
0
0
2
.203
Totals
30
1
5
1
2
9
Orioles
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Jones cf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.269
Machado 3b
4
1
2
0
0
1
.246
Schoop 2b
4
0
2
1
0
0
.307
Mancini dh
4
0
1
0
0
2
.298
Davis 1b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.223
Joseph c
4
1
1
0
0
0
.297
Rickard rf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.257
Tejada ss
3
0
1
0
1
1
.230
Gentry lf
4
0
1
1
0
1
.200
Totals
35
2
10
2
1
7
Royals
100
000
000
—
1
5
0
Orioles
000
010
001
—
2
10
1
Two outs when winning run scored.
E: Davis (4). LOB: Kansas City 4, Baltimore 8. 2B: Cain (17), Hosmer (21), Gordon (14), Machado 2 (23). RBIs: Hosmer (56), Schoop (77), Gentry (6). SB: Cain (17).
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 2 (Cabrera, Perez); Baltimore 2 (Gentry 2). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 6; Baltimore 2 for 4. Runners moved up: Merrifield. GIDP: Hosmer, Escobar 2. DP: Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Tejada, Davis), (Tejada, Schoop, Davis), (Schoop, Tejada, Davis).
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Duffy
7
7
1
1
1
6
106
3.42
Moylan
1
0
0
0
0
1
12
4.30
Soria L, 4-3
0.2
3
1
1
0
0
18
3.35
Orioles
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Jimenez
7
5
1
1
2
6
100
6.56
Givens
1
0
0
0
0
2
9
1.89
Britton W, 1-0
1
0
0
0
0
1
10
3.15
Umpires: Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Sean Barber. Time: 2:33. Att: 20,663.
