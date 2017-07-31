How Dayton Moore has reshaped the Royals roster since opening day

Well, the catchers are still the same. The Royals’ 25-man roster as a whole, however, has changed dramatically from what it was on opening day.
Nine players who broke camp at spring training are not with the team as it gears up for a playoff push, and four are no longer in the organization. That’s 36 percent of the roster that has changed. But as general manager Dayton Moore noted at spring training in Surprise, Ariz., a team’s roster often changes after camp breaks.
That’s certainly been the case.
Here is what the Royals looked like on April 3 when they played at Minnesota:
Catchers (2): Drew Butera, Salvador Perez
Infielders (6): Christian Colon, Cheslor Cuthbert, Alcides Escobar, Eric Hosmer, Raul Mondesi, Mike Moustakas
Outfielders (5): Lorenzo Cain, Alex Gordon, Terrance Gore, Brandon Moss, Paulo Orlando
Starting Pitchers (5): Danny Duffy, Jason Hammel, Nathan Karns, Ian Kennedy, Jason Vargas
Relief Pitchers (7): Kelvin Herrera, Mike Minor, Peter Moylan, Joakim Soria, Matt Strahm, Travis Wood, Chris Young
Who’s gone?
Christian Colon: Designated for assignment on May 10, Colon was claimed by the Miami Marlins six days later. He hit .176 in 19 plate appearances with the Royals.
Cheslor Cuthbert: Placed on 10-day disabled list on June 28 because of a left wrist sprain. Last week he suffered a setback while trying to return from the injury.
Raul Mondesi: Optioned to Class AAA Omaha on April 21 after hitting .103 in 14 games.
Terrance Gore: Optioned to Class AA Northwest Arkansas on April 10. He was recalled Friday from Class AAA, but was returned to the Storm Chasers on Sunday.
Paulo Orlando: Optioned to Omaha on April 21 after batting .149 in 14 games. He went on the 60-day disabled list there after fracturing his shin.
Nathan Karns: Placed on the disabled list because of right extensor strain/nerve irritation. He had surgery on July 20 for thoracic outlet syndrome, but is expected to be ready for spring training.
Matt Strahm: Traded on July 24 to the San Diego Padres with Travis Wood and minor-leaguer Esteury Ruiz for pitchers Trevor Cahill, Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter.
Travis Wood: Part of the Padres trade.
Chris Young: Designated for assignment on June 23 to make room for pitcher Neftali Feliz. Young had a 7.50 ERA in 14 games.
The current 25-man roster
Catchers (2): Drew Butera, Salvador Perez
Infielders (5): Alcides Escobar, Eric Hosmer, Whit Merrifield, Mike Moustakas, Ramon Torres
Outfielders (5): Jorge Bonifacio, Melky Cabrera, Lorenzo Cain, Alex Gordon, Brandon Moss
Starting Pitchers (5): Trevor Cahill, Danny Duffy, Jason Hammel, Ian Kennedy, Jason Vargas
Relief Pitchers (8): Scott Alexander, Ryan Buchter, Neftali Feliz, Kelvin Herrera, Brandon Maurer, Mike Minor, Peter Moylan, Joakim Soria
Who is new
Whit Merrifield: The last man cut at spring training, Merrifield didn’t have to wait long to return to the Royals, who recalled him on April 18. He has been a key contributor this season with an .827 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and a 3.2 WAR, according to Baseball Reference.
Ramon Torres: Recalled from Class AAA Omaha on June 7 when outfielder Billy Burns was optioned to the Storm Chasers. He’s batting .259 in 63 plate appearances with three doubles.
Jorge Bonifacio: Recalled from Omaha when Mondesi and Orlando were sent down, and he has started 67 games in right field. Bonifacio has hit .258 with 14 home runs, and he’s also played in the other outfield positions.
Melky Cabrera: Acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, he will likely take playing time from Bonifacio. Cabrera is hitting .295 with 13 home runs and 17 doubles on the season.
Trevor Cahill: Acquired in a July 24 trade with the San Diego Padres, along with relief pitchers Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter, for Matt Strahm, Travis Wood and minor-leaguer Esteury Ruiz. Cahill allowed five runs in four innings in his first start Saturday at Boston.
Scott Alexander: Recalled from Omaha on April 12 when Jakob Junis was sent down. Alexander, who had a stint on the disabled list because of a right hamstring strain, has a 1.98 ERA with 33 hits allowed in 41 innings pitched.
Ryan Buchter: Came over in the trade with the Padres. He has allowed one unearned run and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.
Neftali Feliz: Signed as a free agent on June 23, Feliz has a 2.57 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 innings. Modest numbers to some, but Feliz had a 6.00 ERA in 27 innings with the Brewers, who designated him for assignment.
Brandon Maurer: Acquired in the deal with the Padres, Maurer has pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in three outings.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments