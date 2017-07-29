Royals’ nine-game winning streak ends in 9-8 loss to Red Sox

His palms turned to the sky, his lips curling into a smile, Lorenzo Cain stepped on home plate and turned toward teammates Alex Gordon and Whit Merrifield.

A baseball had traveled 302 feet, tucking inside baseball’s most famous foul pole. A gift had fallen from the sky, landing among the fans in right field. On a long night in Boston, in a sloppy performance from both teams, Cain had collected the shortest home run of his career, a three-run blast — well, a sort-of blast — in the top of the fourth.

For eight innings, the home run inside Pesky’s Pole stood as proof that the Royals might be destined to roll their winning streak to 10 games. But in a 9-8 loss to the Red Sox in 10 innings, the positive vibes and good karma finally ran out. In a bizarre night of baseball — an evening with four errors, base running mistakes, a crucial outfield miscue in the fourth and a glacial pace — the Royals were punished for their litany of sloppy moments.

The game was officially decided when Boston’s Sandy Leon rolled past catcher Drew Butera and touched the corner of home plate in the bottom of the 10th after Eduardo Nunez had hit a grounder to shortstop. Alcides Escobar fired to first for the second out of the inning, and Eric Hosmer relayed a throw home that appeared in time. But Leon maneuvered past Butera to win the game and put Royals reliever Mike Minor on the hook for the loss.

The inning began with a double by Leon off the wall in left-center field. A potential victory had slipped away in the final innings. Joakim Soria wasted a one-run lead in the eighth, allowing a run on two singles, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Mookie Betts. Reliever Ryan Buchter, newly acquired from the San Diego Padres, surrendered an unearned run in the seventh after a passed ball by catcher Salvador Perez exacerbated two walks to open the inning.

The Royals had built an 8-6 lead with four runs in the top of the sixth. Merrifield matched his career high with four hits in six at-bats. The offense was sufficient enough to keep alive the club’s longest winning streak since last August. But starting pitcher Trevor Cahill allowed five earned runs in four innings and the bullpen faltered in the final moments.

The Royals will conclude a three-game series here on Sunday afternoon. Jason Hammel will face off against lefty Drew Pomeranz.

Let’s reset: Five days after a being acquired from the San Diego Padres in a six-player trade, Cahill toed the rubber for the Royals for the first time. The night represented the start of the latest chapter for Cahill, a 29-year-old right-hander whose career began with significant promise in Oakland before sliding back toward mediocrity across the last three seasons.

As a 22 year old in 2010, Cahill posted an 18-8 record with a 2.92 ERA for the A’s. Four years later, he was in Arizona, toting a 5.61 ERA while falling out of a starting role. By 2016, he was essentially a (successful) full-time reliever for the Chicago Cubs.

In the months after collecting his first World Series ring, he searched for another job. He settled on San Diego, his childhood team, a place where he could likely start for a rebuilding club.

The decision paid off. The marriage worked decently for both parties. Cahill posted a 3.69 ERA in 11 starts for the Padres. He also missed close to seven weeks with a shoulder strain. Yet as he returned to a starting role, he pieced together his best numbers in four years.

“You get in a routine, get in rhythm,” Cahill said. “It’s a lot easier to build off that confidence when you’re going out there every five days.”

On Monday, the Padres bundled him with relievers Brandon Maurer and Buchter, sending the package to the Royals in exchange for Travis Wood, Matt Strahm, infield prospect Esteury Ruiz and close to $8 million. Cahill said he sensed a trade was a possibility.

“It’s nice to come in and come to a contender again,” he said on Friday.

On his first night on the mound, he was tasked with extending a nine-game winning streak. By the end, the run had come to an end.