Watch Lorenzo Cain hit the shortest home run since at least 2015

Lorenzo Cain stepped on home plate and turned his palms to the sky. He could barely believe his good fortune.
On Saturday night at Fenway Park, Cain hit the shortest home run of the Statcast era, slicing a fly ball to right field that tucked itself inside Pesky’s Pole for a three-run homer in the top of the fourth inning.
The baseball traveled an estimated 302 feet, according to MLB’s Statcast system, giving the Royals a 4-1 lead. The exit velocity was 90 mph with a launch angle of 39 degrees. Statcast began tracking home run data in 2015.
Lorenzo Cain lifts an Eduardo Rodriguez offering just around the Pesky Pole and narrowly over the wall for a three-run homer and a 4-2 lead pic.twitter.com/A8xtIsfFv7— TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 30, 2017
For Cain, it was his 12th homer of the season. For the Royals, it was their 21st homer in the last 10 games.
Lorenzo Cain's beautiful home run dropped in next to Pesky's Pole is the shortest since Statcast started tracking: 302 feet. #Royals #RedSox pic.twitter.com/tFu4X7jPDB— David Adler (@_dadler) July 30, 2017
