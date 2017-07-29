The Royals’ Lorenzo Cain rounded first base after hitting a short three-run home run down the right-field line against the Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez in the fourth inning on Saturday at Fenway Park in Boston.
Royals

Watch Lorenzo Cain hit the shortest home run since at least 2015

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

July 29, 2017 9:29 PM

BOSTON

Lorenzo Cain stepped on home plate and turned his palms to the sky. He could barely believe his good fortune.

On Saturday night at Fenway Park, Cain hit the shortest home run of the Statcast era, slicing a fly ball to right field that tucked itself inside Pesky’s Pole for a three-run homer in the top of the fourth inning.

The baseball traveled an estimated 302 feet, according to MLB’s Statcast system, giving the Royals a 4-1 lead. The exit velocity was 90 mph with a launch angle of 39 degrees. Statcast began tracking home run data in 2015.

For Cain, it was his 12th homer of the season. For the Royals, it was their 21st homer in the last 10 games.

