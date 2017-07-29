Capsules of Class of 2017 Hall of Fame inductees

These men will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday (12:30 p.m., MLB Network):

JEFF BAGWELL

Born May 27, 1968, in Boston. A first baseman, he played 2,150 games in 15 seasons with Houston Astros before he retired in 2005. He was the 1991 NL rookie of the year and 1994 NL MVP. He was a four-time All-Star, and won three Silver Slugger Awards and one Gold Glove. He batted .297 and had 449 homers, 488 doubles, 202 steals, 1,401 walks, 1,517 runs and 1,529 RBIs. His OPS (on-base-plus-slugging percentage) of .948 ranks 22nd all-time.

TIM RAINES

Born Sept. 16, 1959, in Sanford, Florida. An outfielder, he played 2,502 games in 23 seasons for the Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and Florida Marlins before he retired in 2002. He was a seven-time All-Star and won the 1986 NL batting title with a .334 average. He batted .294 and had 2,605 hits, 1,571 runs, 1,330 walks, 170 homers, 980 RBIs and 808 stolen bases. He is fifth all-time in steals. He stole 70 or more bases from 1981-86, a major-league record, and his 84.7 percent success rate tops the list among players with at least 400 stolen base attempts. He played for the Yankees’ World Series champions in 1996 and 1998.

IVAN “PUDGE” RODRIGUEZ

Born Nov. 27, 1971, in Manati, Puerto Rico. A catcher, he played 2,543 games in 21 seasons with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals before he retired in 2011. He was the 1999 AL MVP with Texas, and was selected to 14 All-Star Games. He won a record 13 Gold Glove Awards as a catcher and seven Silver Slugger Awards. He hit .296 with 2,844 hits, 572 doubles, 311 homers and 1,332 RBIs. He holds the major-league record for games caught (2,427) and putouts by a catcher (12,376). He is just the second catcher, along with Johnny Bench, elected to the Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

ALLAN “BUD” SELIG

Born July 30, 1934, in Milwaukee. In 1970, he led a group that purchased the Seattle Pilots and moved the team to Milwaukee, changing the nickname to the Brewers. He was chosen interim commissioner after Fay Vincent resigned in September 1992 and served in that role for six years. He was appointed commissioner in July 1998 and served for 22 years before he retired in January 2015, the second-longest tenure behind Kennesaw Mountain Landis, who served 25 years. He led the game into a long stint of labor peace that saw revenues balloon from $1 billion to $11 billion and the construction of 20 new ballparks. He was instrumental in approval of interleague play, expansion of playoffs, dividing each league into three divisions with wild cards, video review and revenue-sharing.

JOHN SCHUERHOLZ

Born Oct. 1, 1940, in Baltimore. He got his start in baseball as an administrative assistant for the Baltimore Orioles in 1967-68. He joined the expansion Kansas City Royals in 1969 and spent 22 years there, rising through the ranks to general manager and serving in that role during 1981-90. He was GM of the Atlanta Braves during 1990-2007 before resigning and was team president during 2007-16. He built two World Series champions, the 1985 Royals and 1995 Braves, and his teams also captured 15 division titles.