Kansas City Royals box score for July 28

Royals 4, Red Sox 2
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.294
Bonifacio rf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.265
Cain cf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.268
Hosmer 1b
4
1
2
0
0
0
.320
Perez c
4
1
1
1
0
1
.284
Moustakas 3b
4
1
1
3
0
1
.279
Moss dh
3
0
1
0
0
1
.209
Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
2
.228
Gordon lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.199
Totals
32
4
8
4
1
6
Boston
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Betts rf
4
0
1
1
0
0
.272
Nunez dh
3
0
2
0
1
0
.311
Pedroia 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.307
Ramirez 1b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.253
Bradley Jr. cf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.269
Bogaerts ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.281
Young lf
3
1
1
0
0
0
.244
a-Benintendi ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.268
Devers 3b
4
1
1
0
0
2
.250
Leon c
2
0
0
1
1
0
.239
Totals
33
2
7
2
2
5
Royals
010
300
000
—
4
8
0
Boston
000
010
100
—
2
7
0
a-singled for Young in the 9th.
LOB: Kansas City 2, Boston 6. 2B: Moss (10), Devers (1). 3B: Young (1). HR: Perez (21), off Porcello; Moustakas (30), off Porcello. RBIs: Perez (63), Moustakas 3 (69), Betts (62), Leon (27). SB: Hosmer (6).
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Escobar); Boston 2 (Pedroia 2). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 3; Boston 1 for 6. Runners moved up: Leon. GIDP: Bonifacio, Cain, Hosmer, Bogaerts. DP: Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer); Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Ramirez), (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Ramirez), (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Ramirez).
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Vargas W, 13-4
6
5
1
1
2
2
99
3.00
Minor
0.2
1
1
1
0
1
11
2.39
Moylan
0.1
0
0
0
0
0
3
4.42
Soria
1
0
0
0
0
1
14
3.07
Herrera S, 22
1
1
0
0
0
1
13
4.17
Boston
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Porcello L, 4-14
7
6
4
4
1
5
111
4.55
Workman
1.2
2
0
0
0
1
20
2.30
Scott
0.1
0
0
0
0
0
3
3.70
Holds: Minor (11), Moylan (14), Soria (14). Inherited runners-scored: Scott 1-0.
Umpires: Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Adam Hamari. Time: 2:44. Att: 37,321.
