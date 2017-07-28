Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for July 28

July 28, 2017 9:17 PM

Royals 4, Red Sox 2

Royals

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Merrifield 2b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.294

Bonifacio rf

3

0

1

0

1

0

.265

Cain cf

4

1

1

0

0

1

.268

Hosmer 1b

4

1

2

0

0

0

.320

Perez c

4

1

1

1

0

1

.284

Moustakas 3b

4

1

1

3

0

1

.279

Moss dh

3

0

1

0

0

1

.209

Escobar ss

3

0

0

0

0

2

.228

Gordon lf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.199

Totals

32

4

8

4

1

6

Boston

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Betts rf

4

0

1

1

0

0

.272

Nunez dh

3

0

2

0

1

0

.311

Pedroia 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.307

Ramirez 1b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.253

Bradley Jr. cf

4

0

1

0

0

0

.269

Bogaerts ss

4

0

0

0

0

1

.281

Young lf

3

1

1

0

0

0

.244

a-Benintendi ph

1

0

1

0

0

0

.268

Devers 3b

4

1

1

0

0

2

.250

Leon c

2

0

0

1

1

0

.239

Totals

33

2

7

2

2

5

Royals

010

300

000

4

8

0

Boston

000

010

100

2

7

0

a-singled for Young in the 9th.

LOB: Kansas City 2, Boston 6. 2B: Moss (10), Devers (1). 3B: Young (1). HR: Perez (21), off Porcello; Moustakas (30), off Porcello. RBIs: Perez (63), Moustakas 3 (69), Betts (62), Leon (27). SB: Hosmer (6).

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Escobar); Boston 2 (Pedroia 2). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 3; Boston 1 for 6. Runners moved up: Leon. GIDP: Bonifacio, Cain, Hosmer, Bogaerts. DP: Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer); Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Ramirez), (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Ramirez), (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Ramirez).

Royals

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Vargas W, 13-4

6

5

1

1

2

2

99

3.00

Minor

0.2

1

1

1

0

1

11

2.39

Moylan

0.1

0

0

0

0

0

3

4.42

Soria

1

0

0

0

0

1

14

3.07

Herrera S, 22

1

1

0

0

0

1

13

4.17

Boston

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Porcello L, 4-14

7

6

4

4

1

5

111

4.55

Workman

1.2

2

0

0

0

1

20

2.30

Scott

0.1

0

0

0

0

0

3

3.70

Holds: Minor (11), Moylan (14), Soria (14). Inherited runners-scored: Scott 1-0.

Umpires: Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Adam Hamari. Time: 2:44. Att: 37,321.

