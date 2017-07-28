Mike Moustakas clubs his 30th homer as Royals top Red Sox for ninth straight win

To hit a home run in the major leagues, a baseball player must possess a potent combination of tools. Enough hand-eye coordination to barrel a 95 mph fastball. Enough brute strength in the legs to launch a baseball 400 feet. Enough experience and acumen to solve the best pitchers in the world.

To hit one home run requires an astonishing degree of timing, vision, power and mechanics, the hands working in perfect synchronicity, a round bat catching a round ball square. But to hit 30 in the season’s first 101 games demands a level of consistency, talent and raw power never seen before in a Royals uniform.

In 49 summers in Kansas City, across generations of baseball, no hitter has clubbed home runs like Mike Moustakas, a 28-year-old third baseman who ripped his 30th blast of the season on Friday as the Royals edged the Boston Red Sox 4-2 at Fenway Park. Not George Brett, the only Hall of Famer in franchise history. Not Big John Mayberry, the imposing slugger from the late 1970s. And not even Steve Balboni, the mustachied , blue collar owner of the most infamous home run record in the game.

All those men launched baseballs out of stadiums at an enviable pace, leaving their imprint on club history. Yet none could match the present-day pace of Moustakas, who on Friday became the fastest Royal ever to 30 home runs in a season, roping a three-run shot off Boston starter Rick Porcello in the top of the fourth inning.

“I just got my hands through the zone,” Moustakas said.

The smashed baseball was the climax of a nine-pitch at-bat, a professional battle between pitcher and hitter. It soared out toward right field and curved around the famed Pesky’s Pole, traveling an estimated 372 feet before disappearing into the seats. As a round of Moose calls echoed across Fenway Park — the sound blending in with a cascade of boos — the Royals led 4-0, positioned to run their winning streak to a season-high nine games.

“Moose came up big there,” said Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas.

“I always feel good about Moose in that situation,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

The Royals (54-47) moved to seven games over .500 for the first time this season, keeping pace with first-place Cleveland, who remained two games ahead after their eighth straight win. The Royals’ torrid run has pushed them back into an American League Wild Card spot and matched a nine-game streak from last August. For nine games, the Royals have run roughshod over a rotating cast of opponents.

In nine games, they have out-homered the competition 20-2, recording two more long balls on Friday night. In the same span, the bullpen has posted a 0.71 ERA.

“Everybody is clicking at the same time,” Moustakas said. “This is a second-half team. We’re pretty dangerous when it comes down to it.”

On Friday, Moustakas hit his 30th homer in his 364th at-bat of the season. Before this season, the previous fastest to the mark was third baseman Gary Gaetti, who reached 30 in 410 at-bats on his way to 35 homers in 1995. In the moments after the victory, Moustakas learned that little factoid. A smile formed on his face.

“Nice,” he said. “I know Gary Gaetti.”

At this moment, it appears when, and not if, Moustakas will smash Balboni’s club record of 36, set in 1985. But for now, the focus remains on a Royals team that has brushed off a 1-7 stretch in the middle of the July and responded by playing its most ferocious baseball of the season. The focus remains on moments like this one from the fourth inning on Friday.

Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer reached on singles before Porcello recorded two outs. Hosmer stole second on a delayed steal to put two men in scoring position as Moustakas stood at the plate. For nine pitches, he battled, spoiling whatever Porcello hurled toward the plate. The back-and-forth took place in three acts. Moustakas fell behind 1-2. In a four-pitch span, he fouled off a fastball, a slider, and a change-up to help push the count full.

“I was literally trying to battle,” Moustakas said.

Moments later, Porcello finally blinked, throwing a fastball on the inner half of the plate. Moustakas turned on it, drilling it into the seats in right field.

“That’s the mark of a good hitter,” Yost said.

The Royals had awakened Friday morning in Boston expecting to face left-hander David Price, the former Cy Young winner, in the first game of a three-game series here at Fenway Park. The matchup promised drama. Kansas City carried an eight-game winning streak after a three-game sweep of Detroit. Price found himself embroiled in controversy after feuding with Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley, one of the Red Sox’s television commentators. The Price-Eckersley storyline dominated the conversation in Boston on Friday. Yet Price was absent from the proceedings after being placed Friday morning on the 10-day disabled list with elbow inflammation.

With one Cy Young on the mend, the Royals tackled another, facing Porcello, the reigning winner. It would not matter. Salvador Perez opened the scoring with his 21st homer of the year in the top of the second, blasting a solo shot that sailed over the Green Monster in left field and smashed a car windshield in a nearby parking lot. Vargas (13-4) surrendered just one run in six innings, logging his first quality start since June 30 against Minnesota. Closer Kelvin Herrera recorded his 22nd save. By the end, Moustakas had powered his team forward. The streak rolled on, into another night.

“We got to keep beating great teams like Boston over there and end up catching these Indians when we get a chance,” Moustakas said, standing inside the clubhouse on late Friday. “It’s going to take a lot of work. But we got the guys that can do it.”

Royals 4, Red Sox 2

Royals AB R H BI W K Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Bonifacio rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Cain cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .320 Perez c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .284 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .279 Moss dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Totals 32 4 8 4 1 6

Boston AB R H BI W K Avg. Betts rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .272 Nunez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .311 Pedroia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Ramirez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Young lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .244 a-Benintendi ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Leon c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .239 Totals 33 2 7 2 2 5

Royals 010 300 000 — 4 8 0 Boston 000 010 100 — 2 7 0

a-singled for Young in the 9th. LOB: Kansas City 2, Boston 6. 2B: Moss (10), Devers (1). 3B: Young (1). HR: Perez (21), off Porcello; Moustakas (30), off Porcello. RBIs: Perez (63), Moustakas 3 (69), Betts (62), Leon (27). SB: Hosmer (6). Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Escobar); Boston 2 (Pedroia 2). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 3; Boston 1 for 6. Runners moved up: Leon. GIDP: Bonifacio, Cain, Hosmer, Bogaerts. DP: Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer); Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Ramirez), (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Ramirez), (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Ramirez).

Royals I H R ER W K P ERA Vargas W, 13-4 6 5 1 1 2 2 99 3.00 Minor 0.2 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.39 Moylan 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.42 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.07 Herrera S, 22 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.17

Boston I H R ER W K P ERA Porcello L, 4-14 7 6 4 4 1 5 111 4.55 Workman 1.2 2 0 0 0 1 20 2.30 Scott 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.70