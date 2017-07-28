Royals trade minor-league pitcher Luke Farrell to the Dodgers

The Royals traded minor-league pitcher Luke Farrell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations on Friday afternoon. The deal came four days after Farrell, a 26-year-old right-hander, was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for newly acquired pitchers Trevor Cahill, Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter.

Farrell, a sixth-round draft pick in 2013, made his first major-league start on July 1 during a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. As his father, Red Sox manager John Farrell, watched from the stands, he allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings in an 11-6 victory.

After designated Farrell for assignment, the Royals had a short window to place the player on waivers, where he would have been exposed to other teams, or engineer a trade.

Farrell, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound right-hander, posted a 7-4 record and a 4.07 ERA in 17 appearances, including 16 starts, for Class AAA Omaha in 2017. He struck out 94 and issued 33 walks in 97 1/3 innings.